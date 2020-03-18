It's no secret around these parts that we're big fans of the iPhone, but as much as we love it, your iPhone is only as good as the wireless service that powers it. If you have spotty coverage, limited features, etc., your experience won't be nearly as great or seamless. Thankfully, finding a genuinely good wireless carrier is pretty easy these days. You have more options than ever before to choose from, making it a breeze to find something that works well for your wants, needs, and budget. Among all of the carriers out there, one that stands out as one of the best options is Tello. Tello strikes that balance of offering top-notch features and affordable pricing in one sweet package, making it something you won't want to ignore. Works with all modern iPhones

It's not worth talking about Tello if your phone doesn't work with it, but thankfully, Tello supports just about every modern iPhone out there. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more Any CDMA phone (aka one that's used on Sprint) will work without a hitch on Tello, as will universally unlocked phones. These include all of the following iPhones: iPhone 5S

iPhone 6/6 Plus

iPhone 6S/6S Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7/7 Plus

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS/XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max In other words, if you purchased an iPhone within the last few years, it'll more than likely work on Tello without a hitch. Customizable plan

One of the highlights of Tello is its Build Your Own Plan tool. It works exactly as the name implies, and it's fantastic for people that aren't constantly on their phones. With this feature, Tello allows you to choose how much data and minutes you want every month for your service (unlimited texting is included for free). If you're someone that talks on the phone a lot but doesn't use much mobile data, you could get 500 minutes and 2GB of data for just $13/month. Alternatively, if you hardly talk on the phone but use a fair amount of data, Tello allows you to get 100 minutes and 6GB of data for $21/month. There are a ton of different ways you can customize your plan, and should your usage happen to change, you can reconfigure your plan at any time. If you want to go all-out with Tello, you can get its new unlimited plan that comes with unlimited minutes and data for $39/month. It's one of the most affordable unlimited plans you'll find and definitely worth a look if you're on your phone a lot (no judgment here!). Hotspot doesn't cost extra

With some wireless providers out there, you need to pay extra money just to use your phone's hotspot feature. If you ask us, that's kind of ridiculous. Once again, Tello comes to the rescue. Hotspot access is included for free with every Tello plan — it's that simple. If you need to share your phone's mobile data with another device, just turn on the hotspot service and it'll work like normal. Any data used by your hotspot obviously counts toward your normal monthly data allowance, but not having to cough up extra cash just for the option of using it is fantastic. Free calling to some international countries

Chances are most of your minutes will be used for calling other people that live in the United States, but if you have friends or family in other countries, Tello's international support is among the best out there. No matter how you configure your plan, all Tello customers get free calling to Canada, Mexico, China, and Romania. Minutes used for these calls count against your monthly plan, but you won't incur any extra charges for the calls. Should you need to call other countries, Tello has competitive per-minute rates to keep your international conversations as affordable as possible. Some examples include: United Kingdom — 0.7¢/minute

Spain — 0.7¢/minute

South Korea — 1¢/minute

Australia — 1.3¢/minute

France — 1.8¢/minute

Russia 2.9¢/minute No messy contracts

Last but certainly not least, iPhone users love Tello because there aren't any contracts to worry about. Let's say you join Tello, use it for a few months, but then decide to move on to something else. Just cancel your account and leave — that's all there is to it. Should you decide to come back at some point down the road, you can re-join without any issues. With no contracts, Tello allows customers to come and go as they please. It's not the most exciting thing to talk about, but it's a huge convenience and helps to minimize any potential headaches.