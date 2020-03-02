What you need to know
- A fully maxed-out Mac Pro costs around $53,000.
- A company is making a $53,000 PC using the 128-thread AMD EPYC processor.
- And you can put two of them in the same machine.
Apple's Mac Pro is a powerful computer, of that there's no doubt. But like all Macs it's had the age-old argument thrown at it – you can build a PC for less. And that's absolutely true. But what if you spend the same amount of money? What does that get you? Turns out, it gets you a lot.
Enter the $53,000 a-X2 from Mediaworkstations. It's a machine that boasts not just one, but two of AMD's EPYC 64-core processors. That's 128 threads multiplied by two. That's a lot of threads.
It can also boast 2TB of RAM, which is 512GB more than any Mac Pro can handle as noted by TechRader. And it comes with 8.68TB of super-fast storage. And it comes with two Nvidia Quadro RTX 8000 GPU with 48GB GDDR6 memory. And...well. You get the idea.
By comparison, Apple's maxed out Mac Pro comes with 28 cores of Intel Xeon power as well as 1.5TB of RAM. Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo cards make up the graphics. Storage is on par at 8TB, with the overall package costing around $53,000.
The concept of getting more for your money – specs-wise, at least – when buying a PC over any Mac isn't a new one. It's been around since before many of the people reading this were born. But it's usually happening in a market that's well below the one that includes $50,000 computers and it's fascinating to see what $53,000 can get you.
Of course, none of that is any good to you if you need to run Final Cut Pro X or Logic Pro X. But, still.
