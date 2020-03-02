Apple's Mac Pro is a powerful computer, of that there's no doubt. But like all Macs it's had the age-old argument thrown at it – you can build a PC for less. And that's absolutely true. But what if you spend the same amount of money? What does that get you? Turns out, it gets you a lot.

Enter the $53,000 a-X2 from Mediaworkstations. It's a machine that boasts not just one, but two of AMD's EPYC 64-core processors. That's 128 threads multiplied by two. That's a lot of threads.

It can also boast 2TB of RAM, which is 512GB more than any Mac Pro can handle as noted by TechRader. And it comes with 8.68TB of super-fast storage. And it comes with two Nvidia Quadro RTX 8000 GPU with 48GB GDDR6 memory. And...well. You get the idea.