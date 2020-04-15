With the news that Apple has just announced its brand new iPhone SE, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are no longer available on Apple's website, signalling the end of the 5.5-inch iPhone.

Beginning with the iPhone 6 Plus, Apple announced it's 5.5-inch iPhone as the larger variant of its flagship iPhone models.

The iPhone 8 Plus was the last of its kind, the iPhone X ushered in a new form factor with Apple's love-hate notch and a larger 5.8" display. The following year, the iPhone XS, XS and XR debuted, the smallest of which was 5.8". For a couple of years, the iPhone 8 Plus was the only option if you wanted a 5.5-inch iPhone, but now that option is gone from Apple's website. If you want a 5.5-inch iPhone now, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Now, there have been smatterings of rumors that Apple would release a plus-size phone alongside its new iPhone SE, however that hasn't come to fruition. Jon Prosser, who was bang on about the iPhone SE release (to the minute), had suggested the iPhone SE "Plus" isn't yet ready.

It’s not ready (from what I know) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 3, 2020

Apple's new iPhone SE comes in the old form factor of the iPhone 8, but features an A13 processor, a 4.7-inch Retina Display, 12MP camera and more!