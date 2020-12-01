What you need to know
- The first 5K iMacs are now on Apple's Vintage Products List.
- Customers will still be able to receive service and repairs for those models as long as parts are available.
Reported by MacRumors, the iMac with Retina 5K display has been around long enough to make its way to the Vintage and Obsolete Products list. iMac with Retina 5K display models from Late 2014 and Mid 2015 have now been added to the Apple Vintage Product list.
In addition to the 5K iMacs from 2014 and 2015, MacRumors notes that Apple has also added some other iMacs from as far back as 2013:
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2013)
- iMac (27-inch, Late 2013)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2014)
- iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014)
- iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Mid 2015)
Apple has extended the amount of time that customers can receive repairs and support for products on the vintage list, so those with the above iMacs should feel confident that they will be eligible for repairs for the foreseeable future as long as parts are still available.
The report also notes that customers in France will get support for products for seven years after Apple last sold the product in the country.
Apple has also added a notice that owners of new iPhone or Mac notebook products purchased after December 31, 2020 in France may obtain service and parts from Apple or Apple authorized service providers for seven years from the date the product model was last supplied by Apple for distribution into the country.
Apple has also renamed the "Vintage and Obsolete Products" product support page on its website to "Obtaining service for your Apple product after an expired warranty."
