Buying an M3 iMac just got even cheaper — if you're willing to go with a refurbished model

Apple's refurbished store is often the place to be if you want to get your hands on one of the company's very best Macs while saving some money in the process. Apple very rarely offers direct discounts and normally just gives free gift cards away, but if you want to be able to pick up the latest M3 iMac for less, refurbished is now an option after Apple added the colorful computer to its collection of as-new products.

The move means that you can now order yourself Apple's latest and greatest iMac at prices that have so far not been seen on apple.com. There are multiple configurations available as well as colors to choose from — including green, the one you definitely should pick — with savings of up to $260 off the usual price you'd pay for a new model. You'll need to choose the better-specced model to get that saving, but even the base model can be had with $200 off, bringing the price down to just $1,099.

It's always important to remember that Apple's refurbished store doesn't always have the same options available and that stocks come and go depending on what is available at the time you happen to load the page. If you see the iMac that you want at a price that's right, we would suggest placing your order while the option is there just in case it's gone the next time you return.

Same Mac, but for less

Currently, buying a refurbished iMac from Apple, as first spotted by MacRumors, will get you an M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU for $1,099 whereas buying a new model costs $1,299. That configuration also comes with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of unified memory while the standard 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 10080p FaceTime camera, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports are also present and correct.

All of Apple's refurbished Macs go through a process that includes full testing to ensure complete functionality. Any defective components are tested and replaced while everything sold via the refurbished store is also thoroughly cleaned and inspected to make sure that the item you receive looks as good as new. You'll receive all of the same accessories and literature as normal, while every item also goes through a final quality assurance inspection before being made ready for sale.

"Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple's stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale," Apple's website explains. "While only some units are returned due to technical issues, every unit is evaluated to ensure it meets Apple's quality standards."

Notably, Apple will also sell buyers of refurbished products its AppleCare Plus offering. That allows for extended support and subsidized repairs for up to three years on Macs and two years on other items.

Macs bought via the refurbished store are all covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty while the usual 14-day returns policy also applies. The only negative aspect here is that engraving isn't available, although that isn't a factor when choosing your new iMac. Gift wrapping is also not an option for refurbished products.

Each iMac comes with a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and 143W power adapter. A 2-meter power cable and a USB-C to Lightning cable will also come in the box. However, the box will be a generic white box rather than the Apple retail boxes you may have seen people leave your local Apple Store with.