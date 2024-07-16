This Prime Day iMac deal is the only desktop that could convince me to give up my MacBook Pro

There have certainly been plenty of great Mac Prime Day Deals now that Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. One deal that currently stands out is for the iMac M3, currently discounted to $1,149 !

This saves you $149 off the usual price of a desktop Mac, which, considering what the iMac M3 offers, is quite a bargain. Not only do you get a fantastic all-in-one Mac, but you also get 256GB of storage, 8GB of memory, and the 10-core M3 Apple silicon chip, as well as some accessories. Included are a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and a 143W power adapter. All you need to do is plug the iMac into a power socket, connect the keyboard and mouse, and you’re good to go.

Keep in mind, however, that this deal is only available for the red, purple, and blue colors of one of the best Macs .

The best iMac currently available

Although I’m still content with my MacBook Pro M1 Pro laptop after owning it for three years, I have a soft spot for the iMac. This was the first Mac I ever bought back in 2006 , just after Apple announced the processor transition of Power PC to Intel. I’ve always been a fan of its all-in-one design and great display.

Another iMac may be in my future in the coming years. But for now, if you’re thinking about buying your first Mac, I strongly recommend checking out this deal on the iMac M3.