This Prime Day iMac deal is the only desktop that could convince me to give up my MacBook Pro
If you’ve never owned a Mac before, the iMac is a great starting point.
Want to see the best deals during the sale? Here's all of our Prime Day guides:
- Prime Day Apple deals
- Prime Day iPhone deals
- Prime Day iPad deals
- Prime Day Mac deals
- Prime Day Apple Watch deals
- Prime Day AirPods deals
- Prime Day HomeKit deals
There have certainly been plenty of great Mac Prime Day Deals now that Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. One deal that currently stands out is for the iMac M3, currently discounted to $1,149!
This saves you $149 off the usual price of a desktop Mac, which, considering what the iMac M3 offers, is quite a bargain. Not only do you get a fantastic all-in-one Mac, but you also get 256GB of storage, 8GB of memory, and the 10-core M3 Apple silicon chip, as well as some accessories. Included are a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and a 143W power adapter. All you need to do is plug the iMac into a power socket, connect the keyboard and mouse, and you’re good to go.
Keep in mind, however, that this deal is only available for the red, purple, and blue colors of one of the best Macs.
The best iMac currently available
10-core GPU M3 iMac | $1,299 $1,149 at Amazon
Save $150 on Apple's all-in-one desktop Mac complete with a 4.5K Retina display, M3 Apple silicon chip, and matching accessories.
Price checker: $1,299 at Apple | $1,149 at Best Buy | $1,199 at B&H Photo
Although I’m still content with my MacBook Pro M1 Pro laptop after owning it for three years, I have a soft spot for the iMac. This was the first Mac I ever bought back in 2006, just after Apple announced the processor transition of Power PC to Intel. I’ve always been a fan of its all-in-one design and great display.
Another iMac may be in my future in the coming years. But for now, if you’re thinking about buying your first Mac, I strongly recommend checking out this deal on the iMac M3.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.