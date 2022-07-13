When it comes to iPhone accessories, nothing beats good Bluetooth speakers — they're just so useful. Whether you're in the backyard grilling up some burgers, lounging by the pool soaking up some sun rays, or maybe on a camping trip with your family, there's nothing better than relaxing with your favorite tunes.
There are many great Bluetooth speakers out there, but when it comes to getting a good deal on one this Prime Day, we've searched into the depths of Amazon to find the best Bluetooth speaker Prime Day deals worthy of your attention. We've got you covered if you're looking for a big speaker with lots of power to keep the party going or something small for more intimate listening.
These are the best Bluetooth speakers on sale this Prime Day
Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker | Was $169 now $119 at Amazon
When we reviewed the Marshall Emberton, we were very impressed with how loud this tiny little speaker was. Not only was it loud, but the sound was nice and rich, making it the perfect little speaker for just about any type of music.
Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) | Was $219 now $174 at Amazon
Bose is known for its legendary sound, and its Bluetooth speakers are no different. The Revolve offers 360-degree sound, meaning it can fill the entire space with your favorite music. Plus, its IP55 rating means you don't have to worry if it gets splashed at your pool party; it can handle getting a little wet. Add in 13 hours of battery life, and you have yourself a great speaker that's powerful enough to fuel the party.
JBL GO2 | Was $40 now $20 at Amazon
Sometimes smaller is better, and the JBL GO2 is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker worth taking with you on any journey. With an AUX input and Bluetooth compatibility, you can play music on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or anything else. Plus, it's quite water-resistance (IPX7), meaning you don't have to worry if you drop it into a puddle or even the lake if you're out adventuring.
EarFun UBOOM L Portable Speaker | Was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon
Do you like big thumping bass? If so, the EarFun UBOOM L is a great option. I'm currently testing this model out for a review, and I have to say, I'm impressed. It offers a lot of bass without the sound getting muddy or distorted — even at high volumes. Plus, its 16 hours of battery life and IPX7 water-resistance rating means rain or shine; it will be playing my tunes all day long.
JBL FLIP 5 | Was $130 now $100 at Amazon
Although the JBL Flip 5 is an older model, it's still very much worth your consideration. The sound quality is superb, with no distortion at high levels, meaning you can truly rock out to your favorite rock anthems. Its IPX7 rating makes it perfect for camping or a pool party, and you can even pair two JBL Flip 5's for stereo sound and really get the party bumping.
Anker Soundcore Boost | Was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon
Anker leads the pack for inexpensive accessories, and they have four great cheap speakers to choose from. "Cheap" doesn't mean "junk" here; these are well-built products that can withstand your day-to-day use. The best speaker for many people will be the standard Anker Soundcore Boost. This compact speaker offers 12 hours of battery, 12 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for the size.
These are our favorite Bluetooth speakers on sale for Prime Day; however, there are so many more deals to be had. The best Apple Prime Day deals can save you money on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, HomePod, AirPods, and so much more. Don't miss out.
