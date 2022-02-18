A new report indicates at least one iPhone supplier is expecting to supply Apple with LTPS OLED displays for the company's iPhone 14, reaffirming reports that 120Hz is will not feature across the whole lineup.

In a new report from The Elec regarding supply struggles, the outlet states that BOE is facing production problems for OLED iPhone panels, and looks set to miss its 40 million panel target for 2022 by almost a quarter.

However, in the context of shifting fortunes for BOE, The Elec also revealed some key information about Apple's iPhone 14, which will likely replace the company's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13, later this year:

Still, BOE is expected to widen its share in Apple's OLED panel supply chain as it will be supplying 6.06-inch low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

LTPS displays were used in previous OLED iPhones like the iPhone 12, but Apple adopted the LTPO display for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max to enable a variable refresh capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates while preserving the battery.

This reaffirms previous rumors that while Apple is planning some big changes to its iPhone lineup later this year, expanding the 120Hz refresh rates beyond the Pro models doesn't look to be one of those changes.

Apple is expected to ditch its iPhone 'Mini' in favor of a 'Max' variant of its regular iPhone 14. Other rumored big changes for the iPhone 14 Pro include a cut-out/hole-punch front-facing camera that will replace the iPhone's infamous notch.

Meantime, Apple is reportedly preparing for a March spring event where it may unveil a new iPhone SE alongside a new iPad Air, and new Macs.