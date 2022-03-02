Apple has just confirmed it will hold its 'Peek Performance' Spring event on March 8, where the company is expected to announce a slew of new products. Apple's 'Peek Performance' slogan suggests the company is likely focusing on internal upgrades to some of its products, especially the iPhone SE and the MacBook Pro (2021), which is expected to feature a new M2 Apple silicon processor. Here's everything we know about the event so far. What date is the Apple March event?

The Apple event will take place on March 8, 2022, at 10 am PST. Will there be a new iPhone SE?