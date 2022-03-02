Apple has just confirmed it will hold its 'Peek Performance' Spring event on March 8, where the company is expected to announce a slew of new products.
Apple's 'Peek Performance' slogan suggests the company is likely focusing on internal upgrades to some of its products, especially the iPhone SE and the MacBook Pro (2021), which is expected to feature a new M2 Apple silicon processor.
Here's everything we know about the event so far.
What date is the Apple March event?
The Apple event will take place on March 8, 2022, at 10 am PST.
Will there be a new iPhone SE?
According to Gurman, a new iPhone SE, Apple's famed cheap iPhone and one of the best iPhones for those on a budget, is on the way. Rumors are we'll get 5G capability for faster browsing and downloads, and a new processor, possibly the A15 from the iPhone 13.
We aren't expecting a major design overhaul for the iPhone SE, so expect it to retain Touch ID and the chin/forehead design of the iPhone 8 the first phone was based on. Other possible upgrade areas are of course the phone's camera and battery life.
Will there be a new iPad Air?
Gurman also notes a new iPad is on the way, and while he doesn't mention which model, we've previously heard from other sources this is a new iPad Air that will also feature 5G and a new A15 processor. From January:
The Macotakara report cites supply chain sources when saying that we should expect an Apple A15 chip to be part of the new tablet. Support for 5G is also expected, while an upgraded front-facing camera should enable support for Center State, too.
Via machine translation:
According to reliable sources in China, there is a possibility that the iPad Air (5th generation) will be announced along with the iPhone SE (3rd generation) in Spring 2022.
The iPad Air isn't expected to get a new design having received a massive overhaul and a big price increase when it was last updated. Other rumored features are a new 12MP ultra-wide front camera, likely building on Center Stage in iPadOS 15.
Will there be a new MacBook?
Not mentioned in Gurman's initial report but definitely, a possibility is a new MacBook Pro.
According to a Digitimes report from February, Apple suppliers have been working through the Lunar New Year break in China in preparation for a new Macbook Pro that Apple plans to launch in "early March".
Mark Gurman has previously noted that Apple is planning to unveil a new cheaper MacBook Pro that will feature Apple's new M2 processor and no Touch Bar. While that may indicate a design similar to the MacBook Pro announced last year, the introduction of the M2 chip indicates this will be a less powerful and hopefully less expensive Mac that will fit between the MacBook Air and the current Pro.
