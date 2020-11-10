Apple's "One More Thing" event has now passed, but not without unveiling the new Apple silicon M1 System on a Chip (SoC) and accompanying Macs with M1. There was a lot to take in during the short presentation, so here's what you may have missed. The new Apple silicon M1 Macs cannot be upgraded later in terms of memory and storage

Apple's M1 SoC is going to be in the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. With M1, you're getting 16 billion transistors, Apple's own GPU, CPU, T2, and RAM, all in one chip. The CPU is also going to be 8-cores (except in the base MacBook Air), with four of them for power and performance, with the remaining cores geared for efficiency (using a 10th of the power of previous Macs). However, one of the biggest issues with the new M1 chip is the fact that Apple is only giving users the option to choose between 8GB or 16GB of RAM. There is no higher configuration available, and since the RAM is on the M1 chip itself, you cannot upgrade it yourself later. Upping the RAM to 16GB also adds on another $200 to the price of whatever Mac you're choosing, so it's not cheap. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday While Apple provides users with the option to upgrade the storage on their Mac when purchasing, if it's like recent Macs, you won't be able to upgrade the storage on your own since they're soldered in. But you can expand the storage with an external hard drive. It's important to note that the M1 Mac mini will be the first Mac mini where you won't be able to upgrade the internal storage. Apple silicon M1 Macs do not support eGPUs

The new M1 SoC features Apple's own GPU on it, which will be Apple's most advanced GPU yet. It'll be able to run nearly 25,000 threads simultaneously thanks to the eight powerful cores. But if you were hoping to add to that with an eGPU, then you're going to be out of luck. The new M1 Macs seem to have stopped supporting external GPUs (eGPU). So if you were hoping to augment the graphical power of a new M1 Mac, especially for gaming or heavy photo and video workflows, then you'll have to wait or pick up an Intel Mac that still supports eGPUs, as those are still being sold alongside the new M1 Macs. The M1 chip packs in a lot of custom technologies Besides being Apple's first SoC for Macs, the M1 packs in many other custom technologies that improve the overall Mac experience. The M1 includes Apple's latest image signal processor (ISP) that delivers higher quality video with better noise reduction, greater dynamic range, and improved auto white balance. macOS Big Sur is fully optimized for Apple silicon M1