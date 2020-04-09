A survey of 5,200 'Gen Z' teens has revealed that 85% of them own an iPhone and even more plan on having an iPhone as their next device.

The survey was the 39th such semi-annual survey which looks at spending trends and brand preference amongst teens:

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm completed its 39th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens® survey, which highlights discretionary spending trends and brand preferences from 5,200 teens across 41 U.S. states with an average age of 16.2 years. Generation Z, which contributes approximately $830 billion to U.S. retail sales annually*, represents an influential consumer group where wallet size and allocation provide a proxy for category interest.

The report notes that the survey was "conducted during a time of significant upheaval" because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such most of the responses came from teens within their own home. The coronavirus was named the no.2 social/political issue by the teens, and 13% had dropped their self reported spending.

The biggest takeaway from a tech standpoint? A whopping 85% of teens surveyed owned an iPhone. An even higher number of 88% said they expected their next phone to be an iPhone, which means a few of those teens are lined up to make the switch.

In other tech-related finds, Netflix was the no.1 daily video consumption service, and Disney+ entered the top 5 ahead of both Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

This is super interesting given that nearly all social media services popular amongst teens, and all content consumption platforms are available across both Android and iOS. What do you think are some of the reasons that teens prefer the iPhone over all of the other options available? Let us know!