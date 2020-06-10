Yesterday saw Apple shares close at an all-time high, sitting pretty at $343.99 apiece. That in turn gave Apple a market value of almost $1.5 trillion.

While all tech stocks are doing well at the moment, Apple's particular surge is of note because it comes on the same day that rumors broke of a big new Mac announcement, potentially happening this month. Rumors of Macs with ARM processors inside aren't new, but a report that they'll be announced during WWDC has the market abuzz. And it's sure unlikely to hurt Apple's share price, too.

Apple's reliance on Intel for its Mac chips has long been an issue. Intel chips are costly, power-hungry, and prone to running on the warm side. A switch to Apple-designed A-series ARM chips would wipe those concerns out why also having one important benefit – they should be blazing fast, too.