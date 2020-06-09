What you need to know
- UK bus operator First is bringing Apple Pay Express Transit to Scotland.
- Aberdeen buses now support the contactless payment system.
- Other UK cities should be getting it in due course, too.
UK bus operator First has announced that it has brought Apple Pay Express Transit online in Aberdeen. The company has accelerated its pilot scheme to allow people to make contact payments more easily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
First also says that the pilot is taking place ahead of a full rollout across the United Kingdom.
The launch of this innovative technology has been accelerated through the impact of the Coronavirus, with the city's largest bus operator advising customers to avoid paying cash on bus wherever possible due to the latest government advise on limiting the spread of the Coronavirus. First Bus has seen the use of cash fall by around 5% due to Covid-19 guidance on avoiding its use where possible.
Apple Pay Express Transit allows Apple Watch and iPhone users to pay fares without having to first authenticate via Touch ID or Face ID. Apple Watch owners don't even need to press the Side button, either. What's more, Express Transit also works even when the device has run out of power, too.
On your compatible iPhone with the latest iOS version, you can use power reserve with your Express Travel cards. Power reserve enables you to quickly pay for rides. Depending on your device, it's available for up to five hours when your iPhone needs to be charged.
Apple Pay Express Transit is available on iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus or later as well as Apple Watch Series 1 or later.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Apple is no longer signing iOS 13.5, stopping jailbreakers from downgrading
The jailbreak world got a win when it was discovered that all devices running iOS 13.5 could be jailbroken. But you're now out of luck if you aren't already running that particular release.
This iPhone 12 trailer will have you counting down the days until launch
All being well we'll see Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro around September or October time. But you'll want it now after watching this trailer.
Just starting out with a Nintendo Labo? Here are the best options.
DIY with Nintendo Labo Kits for the Nintendo Switch is easy! Here's what we recommend for beginners.