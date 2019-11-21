What you need to know
- Abode has delivered HomeKit functionality to its iota home security system.
- You can now control the DIY home security system with Siri and the Apple Home app.
- Abode says iota is the only HomeKit enabled DIY security system.
Abode has announced that its iota home security system now supports Apple HomeKit, allowing integration with the Apple Home app and Siri control.
In a press release abode said:
Today is the big day! We're very pleased to announce that Apple HomeKit support for iota, our all-in-one home security solution, is now live! abode community members can now integrate their abode iota system into the Home app for a single-app smart home & security experience.
iota is the first abode solution to achieve HomeKit Certification and is now accessible through the Home App on compatible Apple devices.
Using the Home app, users will be able to arm or disarm their security system. It also supports motion events triggered by abode's motion sensors. Users can also access live video from iota's streaming camera directly from the Home app.
As of today, any abode-branded door/window sensors*, any abode-branded occupancy sensor, and any abode-branded motion sensors purchased after December 2018 paired to your iota will be automatically added to the Home app when you add your iota. Additional abode devices and sensors, including the Gen 2 and Gen 1 gateways, are being worked on to be certified by the Apple HomeKit team and added to their official certification list.
Abode also mentioned that it is working on bringing HomeKit functionality to its entire ecosystem, however as of just now it is only available to iota customers, as long as you have the most up-to-date version of the iOS app.
Apple and Intel file antitrust lawsuit against patent troll
A report suggests that Apple and Intel have filed a lawsuit against Fortress Investment Group, over claims it has acquired patents for the sole purpose of litigating against large tech companies and that it has violated U.S. antitrust laws.
President Trump claims he 'opened' Apple's Mac Pro plant in Texas yesterday
Yesterday marked the highly touted visit of President Donald Trump to Apple's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, but the visit was not without its controversies.
Waterfield's Air Duffel Carry-On Bag is just the right size for air travel
Waterfield's Air Duffel Carry-On Bag is perfectly sized to fit under the seat on most airlines, so it can count as your personal bag rather than a carry-on. Yet, you can pack a lot into this small duffel bag, making it ideal for air travel.
Smart and beautiful HomeKit light fixtures for the perfect look
Smart light bulbs are a great way to make things more convenient, however if you are going to make the investment, then why not go all-in and replace your entire light fixture? Upgrade your home's looks and lighting with the best HomeKit fixtures around.