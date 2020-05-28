Except for the sound of spinning disks if that's the route you go, of course!

Adding storage to Macs tends to involve Thunderbolt or USB-C cables, but if there's one thing that the Mac Pro offers it's the ability to tinker inside, hiding nasty external cabling. That and the globs of power of course. The new Sonnet Fusion Flex J3i mount puts up to three storage drives into a Mac Pro and you'll never know it's there.

Sonet reckons that this is the first mount of its type to have space for up to three drives at a single time. There are two spaces that can accommodate 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives, while the remaining slot is for a 2.5-inch SSD only. With current storage options that means users can add almost 40TB of storage and they'll never see it once the case is put back together.

Connectivity comes in the form of SATA so you shouldn't expect performance on a par with blazing fast NVMe SSDs, but if you're looking for archival space this might be the way to go. It isn't cheap, though – it'll cost you $199.99 when it goes on sale on June 15.