Actually, it does more than that. With Notchmeister installed you can move your mouse around your MacBook Pro's notch and have one of a few different effects take place — and yes, there's a festive one!

If you have a new MacBook Pro with a notch you can now add a touch of whimsy to proceedings thanks to this free app from The Iconfactory. Dubbed Notchmeister, the macOS app does one thing and one thing only — bring a smile to your face.

Have you ever wondered what happens to your mouse while it's travelling underneath the notch? Notchmeister answers that question with exciting effects that take your Mac to a whole new dimension: ⁕ Glow - A cursor will light your way. ⁕ Cylon - By your command. ⁕ Plasma Leak - Your mouse can break down the magnetic containment field that keeps the M1's power in check! ⁕ Festive - Let your Mac celebrate the holidays the best way it can—in binary. ⁕ Nano Radar - Our patented invention lets you know exactly where your mouse has gone.

Pretty cool, right? This might just be the best Mac app I've seen in a while and it doesn't actually do anything useful. That's what attracted many of us to the Mac years ago — a touch of whimsy that has been lacking all too much in recent years. Now, thanks to the folks at The Iconfactory, you can have a little bit of it where your screen should be!

Go download Notchmeister for free right now.