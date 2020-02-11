Adobe has today released a few new updates for its Lightroom suite of apps, with Mac, iPhone, and iPad all getting some love. Adobe says that the updates are based on customer feedback as well as requests for new features.

As part of these new updates Lightroom for Mac gains support for DNG exporting, bringing feature parity with iPhone. Previously Mac users were only able to export in either TIFF or JPEG format. The Mac version also now has improvements to shared albums, with users given the option to include or omit metadata when adding photos to those albums.

Lightroom for iPad now supports split screen, allowing two apps to run side-by-side for the first time. Adobe uses an example of Lightroom in one pane and Safari in another, but if you're someone working on a large project you could have a reference item available alongside Lightroom instead.

Both iPhone and iPad now have redesigned Learn and Discover sections, with a new two-column view available.

You can read all about what Adobe has changed in this round of updates as well as getting a feel for what is in store for the rest of 2020 over on the company blog.

