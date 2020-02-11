What you need to know
- Adobe has released a slew of new updates.
- Mac, iPad, and iPhone all get Lightroom updates.
- New file support and improved Learn and Discover sections are included.
Adobe has today released a few new updates for its Lightroom suite of apps, with Mac, iPhone, and iPad all getting some love. Adobe says that the updates are based on customer feedback as well as requests for new features.
As part of these new updates Lightroom for Mac gains support for DNG exporting, bringing feature parity with iPhone. Previously Mac users were only able to export in either TIFF or JPEG format. The Mac version also now has improvements to shared albums, with users given the option to include or omit metadata when adding photos to those albums.
Lightroom for iPad now supports split screen, allowing two apps to run side-by-side for the first time. Adobe uses an example of Lightroom in one pane and Safari in another, but if you're someone working on a large project you could have a reference item available alongside Lightroom instead.
Both iPhone and iPad now have redesigned Learn and Discover sections, with a new two-column view available.
You can read all about what Adobe has changed in this round of updates as well as getting a feel for what is in store for the rest of 2020 over on the company blog.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Pay will account for 52% of OEM transactions by 2024
A report from Juniper Research says that Apple Pay will account for 52% of all OEM transactions by 2024.
Warrant reveals Apple's process behind intercepting child abuse imagery
A Forbes report regarding a warrant filed in Seattle, Washington, has revealed in-part how Apple uses technology to "intercept" emails that may contain child abuse imagery.
Man replaces lost AirPods Pro earbud, finds it in bag of chips
A man has taken to Twitter to reveal that after losing one of his AirPods Pro earbuds for over a week and buying a replacement, he found the lost earbud in a bag of chips he'd been enjoying.
Best video editing software if you don't want to pay for Adobe Premiere Pro
Adobe Premiere Pro is a fantastic video editor for Mac, but there are some amazing alternatives out there if it's not quite right for you.