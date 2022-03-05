What you need to know
- Adobe is ceasing new sales in Russia.
- It is also ensuring its products and services are not being used by prohibited entities who are sanctioned.
- Finally, it is terminating access to some services for state-sponsored media outlets.
Adobe has announced it will stop all new sales in Russia citing the "unlawful war" being waged in Ukraine.
CEO Shantanu Narayen stated in a blog post:
Over the past several days, we have continued to witness unprovoked, violent attacks on Ukraine and the tragic loss of innocent lives. The images are horrifying and heartbreaking. As we see this tragedy unfold, we believe we have a responsibility to ensure our products and services are not used in support of this unlawful war.
Earlier this week, Adobe took a series of steps to ensure the health and safety of our employees and provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Effective immediately, Adobe will halt all new sales of Adobe products and services in Russia.
Adobe further revealed it was complying with EU, US, and UK sanctions to ensure that none of its products and services were being used by "prohibited entities." It also revealed it was cutting off the access of government-controlled media outlets to Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, and Adobe Experience Cloud.
It has also donated $1 million to humanitarian operations in the region. Narayen concluded:
We understand there is only so much one company can do to impact an unjustified invasion. But we also understand our civic and moral responsibility to support democracy and humanity. We are committed to doing everything we can to stand in support of those directly affected and with our entire Adobe community.
Adobe makes some of the best iPhone and iPad tools for creating and editing of photos and movies, as well as brilliant MacBook apps for professionals. It is the latest company in a rapidly-growing list of entities that have suspended operations in Russia in response to the invasion. Apple announced earlier this week it would cease selling products in the country earlier this week.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Shareholders approve Apple's executive pay despite protests
Apple shareholders have voted to approve the company's executive compensation package for 2022, despite concerns about how much Tim Cook is paid.
PayPal suspends services in Russia, condemns Ukraine invasion
Massive payment platform PayPal says it is suspending its services in Russia because of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Honda and Sony sign an EV deal just like the one Apple wanted with Hyundai
Honda and Sony have signed a deal that will see the pair work together on producing electric vehicles. The deal will have Honda make the actual cars while Sony will be in charge of the technology side of things.
Best video editing software if you don't want to pay for Adobe Premiere Pro
Adobe Premiere Pro is a fantastic video editor for Mac, but there are some amazing alternatives out there if it's not quite right for you.