Adobe Illustrator is now available to pre-order, and its App Store listing says it will go live on October 21.
Adobe announced Illustrator back in November. From that report:
After releasing Photoshop for iPad earlier today Adobe has now also shown Illustrator for the first time, too. The app won't be ready until sometime next year, but you can sign up to be notified of when that will be. And you might even get early access, too.
Adobe says that it is "committed to enabling creativity anytime and anywhere." And as part of that it's slowly but surely bringing all its heavy hitters to iPad. Illustrator is a big deal for those who can actually draw, unlike me. And Adobe reckons that it will be able to make the iPad version of the app take full advantage of a tablet interface.
Adobe says the new app works "intuitively with your Apple Pencil" for the creation of stunning graphics:
Design with precision, as naturally as you would with pen and paper. Create lines, shapes, type, gradients, and effects. Merge or cut graphics with quick Pencil gestures to remove unwanted areas. Make your graphics pop with all-new effects such as point gradients, radial repeats, patterns, and symmetry.
The app boasts 17,000 fonts and 20+ color palettes as well as live streams from famous creatives and guided tutorials.
The app is part of Adobe's Creative Cloud, so it's free for members if you have a plan that includes Illustrator. Much like Photoshop for iPad, Adobe says that the new software "will keep evolving" with new features to be added over time.
