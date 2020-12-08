Lightroom in the Mac App StoreSource: iMore

  • Adobe has updated Lightroom to include support for Apple silicon.

Adobe yesterday updated Lightroom for Mac to include native support for Apple silicon. The update, version 4.1, also brings with it added support for new cameras and lenses, the release notes confirm.

Adobe also says that we can look forward to bug fixes as part of this update, but the Mac App Store entry doesn't go into details as to what they might be.

This update includes bug fixes and support for new cameras and lenses. Additionally, Lightroom now works natively on computers with Apple Silicon hardware.

By including support for Apple silicon, Adobe has unleashed the power of Apple's current M1 chip that runs in the Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air. Previously, Lightroom ran via Rosetta 2 under x86 emulation and while still speedy, running as a native Apple silicon Mac on Apple's hardware is undoubtedly the way to go.

Those who use Adobe Lightroom can download the update from the Mac App Store right now. It's a free download, but you'll need a Creative Cloud subscription if you want to use it beyond the initial one-week free trial.

