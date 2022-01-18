What you need to know
- Aerial 3.0 has been released for macOS.
- The new Aerial 3.0 update adds tvOS 15's screensavers to the Mac.
- New options and more have been added.
Aerial is a popular app that brings the stunning screensavers that tvOS enjoys over to the Mac. A big new version 3.0 update is now available for download with support for the latest tvOS 15 screensavers and more.
The new update, which can be downloaded for free now, not only adds the new screensavers but also improved the overall user interface and settings that make Aerial so great. There are no overlays as well, adding things like music, weather information, and more to the screensavers.
Aerial 3 refines the UI introduced previously by simplifying it. All options are directly accessible now, and more importantly, you can make multiple selections of things you want to watch. Want to see videos from Iceland and Patagonia? Two clicks will do it now! You can quickly change what you want to see and Aerial will react to it, updating your cache as needed.
If all of that sounds amazing, it's because it is. Aerial is perhaps the best Mac app for anyone who likes to enjoy gorgeous screensavers on their Mac and anyone who owns a Pro Display XDR owes it to themselves to take this for a spin. You haven't lived until you've seen these screensavers in 4K HDR on one of those monitors!
Apple's tvOS screensavers are known to be some of the most beautiful around and being able to enjoy them on a Mac is just the icing on the cake!
