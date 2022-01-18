Aerial is a popular app that brings the stunning screensavers that tvOS enjoys over to the Mac. A big new version 3.0 update is now available for download with support for the latest tvOS 15 screensavers and more.

The new update, which can be downloaded for free now, not only adds the new screensavers but also improved the overall user interface and settings that make Aerial so great. There are no overlays as well, adding things like music, weather information, and more to the screensavers.