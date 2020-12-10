Just because most Macs are expensive doesn't mean Mac accessories are also. If you have a Mac fan on your holiday shopping list, consider any of the items below. From keyboards to mice to cases, we've got you covered. Each is priced below $100, including our favorite.

Affordable Mac accessories

Whether you're looking for a holiday or birthday, this list of low-cost gifts for Mac fans should get the shopping done. The Twelve South SuitCase is our favorite accessory for anyone who owns a MacBook. Highly durable and fashionable at the same time, the case should provide you with years of use.

If the person on your list wants to ditch Apple's existing keyboard and mouse for iMac, consider the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Logitech MX Ergo Wireless, respectively. Historically, both products have been well-received. And each, like all the others on our list, are available for under $100.

If you're also buying your recipient a new laptop, take a look at our best MacBooks list. Apple's lineup is available at various price points. Whatever you do, happy shopping!