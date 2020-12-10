Just because most Macs are expensive doesn't mean Mac accessories are also. If you have a Mac fan on your holiday shopping list, consider any of the items below. From keyboards to mice to cases, we've got you covered. Each is priced below $100, including our favorite.
- Sleek and durable: Twelve South SuitCase for MacBook
- Take it with you: Function101 BentoStack Travel Case and Desktop Organizer
- Soft and familiar: Throwboy Pillows (Various Styles)
- Practical: Incase Hardshell Case
- Back it up: Seagate Backup Plus Portable 1TB External Hard Drive
- Don't forget the optical drive: Apple USB SuperDrive
- Don't forget the keyboard and mouse: Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo
- Impressive: Logitech MX Ergo Wireless
- Expansion time: Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Adapter
- Stand for your MacBook Pro: Twelve South Bookarc for MacBook
- Portable and speedy: Samsung T7 SSD
- Easy multi-pairing: Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
Sleek and durable: Twelve South SuitCase for MacBookStaff Favorite
This molded hardshell offers edge-to-edge protection and is crush resistant. With a leather handle with accent stitching, the SuitCase offers a beautiful design that is sure to turn heads. Available for the 13- and 16-inch MacBook lineups.
Take it with you: Function101 BentoStack Travel Case and Desktop Organizer
BentoStack, inspired by the modern Japanese Lunch Box, is a storage case designed specifically to hold Apple accessories for travel and workspace organization.
Soft and familiar: Throwboy Pillows (Various Styles)
Throwboy offers a large collection of pillows inspired by iconic Apple products, including Macs. Relatively inexpensive, these items are often sold-out. Check back often for new styles and availability.
Practical: Incase Hardshell Case
Available for various MacBook models, the Incase Hardshell Case comes in various colors and styles. Each is constructed of premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate. This durable material is remarkably lightweight yet offers MacBook reliable protection from scratches and impacts.
Back it up: Seagate Backup Plus Portable 1TB External Hard DriveStaff Favorite
One of the most important things you should be doing is backing up your computer's data regularly. The Backup Plus from Seagate can provide you with up to 5TB of space to save all of your important files or just backup your entire drive if something happens. This drive also comes in several color options.
Don't forget the optical drive: Apple USB SuperDrive
If you just got a newer Mac, then you may not have an optical drive, as it's mostly outdated these days in favor of digital downloads. But if you really need it, the USB SuperDrive gives you an optical drive for your Mac. Just connect it via USB-A (a USB-C hub is required for USB-C Macs).
Don't forget the keyboard and mouse: Logitech MK570 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo
The MK570 combo from Logitech gives you an ergonomic keyboard with an integrated palm rest for comfortably typing out dozens of words per minute, along with the precision laser mouse. We like Logitech products, and the MK570 combo is a great value.
Impressive: Logitech MX Ergo Wireless
The Logitech MX Ergo mouse features a unique adjustable hinge that allows you to customize the trackball's angle up to 20 degrees. With this flexibility, the mouse is ideal for anyone looking for a more natural, comfortable hand position for reduced muscle strain
Expansion time: Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Adapter
The current-generation MacBooks don't come with my ports. That's no longer a problem with this hub adapter from Anker. Get much more out of your MacBook's USB-C port, with 4k 30Hz HDMI, SD card connectivity, USB-A / USB-C data ports, and high-velocity pass-through charging with Power Delivery.
Stand for your MacBook Pro: Twelve South Bookarc for MacBook
When you're not using your MacBook Pro, you need somewhere to put it where it can be up and out of harm's way. Twelve South's Bookarc is the perfect solution. This arc-shaped stand holds your MacBook Pro up on its side, which clears up desk space and keeps your laptop safe from someone putting something down on top of it. This also lets you use your laptop in "closed-clamshell" mode, which means you can connect an external display, a keyboard, and a mouse and use your laptop as a desktop.
Portable and speedy: Samsung T7 SSD
This solid-state drive from Samsung is speedy, tiny, and portable. It also connects using USB-C, making it a perfect companion for your new Mac. This is definitely one of the most useful best Mac accessories.
Easy multi-pairing: Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
This compact wireless keyboard is packed with amazing features. Better still, it has the added benefit of being specially designed to control features on your iPhone or iPad also, like navigating to the Home screen or switching apps. With one button, you can switch between three different devices, including Windows and Android products.
Affordable Mac accessories
Whether you're looking for a holiday or birthday, this list of low-cost gifts for Mac fans should get the shopping done. The Twelve South SuitCase is our favorite accessory for anyone who owns a MacBook. Highly durable and fashionable at the same time, the case should provide you with years of use.
If the person on your list wants to ditch Apple's existing keyboard and mouse for iMac, consider the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard and Logitech MX Ergo Wireless, respectively. Historically, both products have been well-received. And each, like all the others on our list, are available for under $100.
If you're also buying your recipient a new laptop, take a look at our best MacBooks list. Apple's lineup is available at various price points. Whatever you do, happy shopping!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
