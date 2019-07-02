Agenda is a unique note-taking app for Mac and iOS (which we reviewed) that combines your notes, tasks, and even calendar into a single app for easy consolidation with a timeline view. Now the app has gotten even better with version 6, which adds some major new features and improvements. What's new in Agenda 6

The biggest new feature in Agenda 6 is the full integration with Apple Reminders on iOS and Mac, which now fits perfectly with the Calendar integration that was already in the app to begin with. Now, you can create and edit calendar events and reminders directly from Agenda, without ever leaving the app. These events and reminders are attached directly to your Agenda notes, get updated automatically in Apple's apps, and include a handy link to get straight back to the relevant note.

And with Reminders built-in, Agenda now has a new timeline view that's more streamlined and easy to navigate. This new timeline shows all of your events and reminders in a single scrollable list, along with all of your notes. You'll never miss a thing with this new timeline.

There is also the new ability to link multiple notes to the same event. This is particularly great if you're in a meeting or event that is relevant to multiple projects of yours, since you can link multiple notes to one calendar event. Agenda is giving you one-click access to all of your relevant notes. The iOS version has a new keyboard bar for formatting notes, organizing lists, inserting tags, people, attachments, and reminders. There is also faster overall syncing, a new icon for Mac, and more. A great note-taking app