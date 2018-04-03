Today, AgileBits — the developing company behind widely-used password manager 1Password — announced the newest addition to its family of password management solutions. Called 1Password Business, the service is a bit like 1Password Teams, but built specifically for managing larger groups, protecting your employees, and securing your data.
With 1Password Business, you can make sure you keep up with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, and other compliance regulations by better controlling who has access to what using very meticulous permissions, custom groups, device restrictions, and travel restrictions. And, when you need to share a password with a certain group of employees for a specific situation, you can do that as well. AgileBits themselves even use 1Password Business to stay compliant:
We ourselves are growing quickly and long gone are the days where everyone worked on every project. We are looking to hire another 100 people this year, and 1Password helps us stay compliant with our SOC2 regulations as we grow.
In addition to compliance controls, 1Password Business features automated provisioning for when your business is growing so quickly that onboarding is a real pain:
Active Directory Integration – automate provisioning and de-provisioning.
Okta Integration – allow Okta to manage your team for you.
Command line Integration – integrate 1Password into your custom business flows.
On top of both of those huge features, 1Password Business offers third-factor identification, advanced auditing and reporting, and free family accounts. For more information you can check out AgileBits' blog post.
If you'd like to sign up for 1Password Business, you can do so by heading to the 1Password sign up page and choosing the plan that's right for you — a Business subscription is priced at $7.99 a month. If you're uncertain, you can even get a 30-day free trial to make sure 1Password gels with your business practices.
Questions?
Share any questions in the comments below!