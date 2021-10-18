The AirPods Pro adds noise cancelation, a transparency mode, and a more customizable fit to the AirPod line. However, the price tag is a bit higher, and it does sacrifice a bit of battery life.
Pros
- Active noise cancelation
- Transparency mode
- Customizable fit
Cons
- More expensive
- Weaker battery life
The third-generation classical AirPods are less expensive and have a slightly better battery life than the Pro version, but you are missing out on active noise cancelation.
Pros
- Less expensive
- Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge
- Better battery life overall
- Newer model
Cons
- No transparency mode
- No noise cancelation
- No special fit
The differences between the AirPods Pro and the newest non-pro counterpart aren't about functionality — both products work well! Instead, it mostly comes down to sound quality, listening experience, and battery life.
AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: The specs
Most of the functionality and how the headphones work with your other Apple devices between AirPods Pro and the new AirPods 3 remain the same. Both feature "Hey, Siri" activation and an H1 chip that enables seamless pairing between devices. Plus, both versions can use Audio Sharing, so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods, and Announce Messages features, which will automatically read messages for you as you receive them.
The most significant differences when comparing the AirPods Pro vs. AirPods 3 are the added noise cancelation and transparency mode, which we noted in our original AirPods Pro review.
|AirPods Pro
|AirPods 3
|Battery life (music)
|4.5 hours
|6 hours
|Battery life (case)
|24 hours (listen)
18 hours (talk)
|30 hours (listen)
20 hours (talk)
|Chipset
|H1
|H1
|Bluetooth version
|5.0
|5.0
|Active Noise Cancelation (ANC)
|Yes
|No
|Transparency mode
|Yes
|No
|Siri connection
|Hey Siri
|Hey Siri
|Charging case
|Wireless charging case
|Wireless charging case
|Silicon Ear TIps
|Yes (3 sets)
|No
|Weight
|0.19 ounce
|0.15 ounce
Noise cancelation is a fantastic feature to have in any pair of headphones that you use while commuting. Active noise cancellation (ANC) allows the headphones to drown out a lot of background noise from the world around you, making it easier to hear and focus on your music. The AirPods Pro have a force sensor that allow you to play and pause music, but also let you switch between ANC and Transparency modes (which makes it easier to hear what's around you while still listening to audio). The AirPods Pro also come with three different sized silicone ear tips to ensure a better fit and thus a better seal.
Should you upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods 3?
It's unlikely you should upgrade from the AirPods Pro to the AirPods 3. Although the AirPods 3 have a design more similar to the Pros than the previous two AirPods models, significant differences remain that make the Pros, well, Pro. This starts with its noise cancelation and transparency mode and continues with the included ear tips that allow you to customize your fit.
And yet, there's one big reason you might want to consider moving from the AirPods Pro to AirPods 3: battery life. The newer model gives you 90 more minutes of listening time before you'll need to use the wireless charging case. That case holds 30 hours of listening time and 20 hours of talk. This compares to the AirPod Pro's 24 hours and 18 hours, respectively.
Regardless, both the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are among the best true wireless earbuds on the market.
Are you a pro?
AirPods Pro
The choice for anyone who wants a perfect Apple accessory with all the possible customization. Just watch that battery life, however.
The (newest) classic
AirPods 3
The classic AirPods you know and love around the block for the third time. While it lacks some of the features of the Pro version, you can't go wrong with extra battery power and a cheaper price tag.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You don't need AirPods to have AirPods — check out these copycats
AirPods and AirPods Pro are expensive and although the design was heavily questioned when they first came out, plently of other companies have started to make AirPods lookalikes. Here are the best fake AirPods you can buy right now.
Protect and spruce up your AirPods Pro with these fantastic cases
How much do you love your AirPods Pro? Make sure to keep the charging case safe with these cool cases!
These ear hooks will keep your AirPods Pro firmly in place
AirPods Pro might fit better in more ears than standard AirPods, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use a little extra stability. Use these ear hooks to keep your AirPods Pro where they're supposed to be.