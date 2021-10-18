Noise Cancelation AirPods Pro No. 3 AirPods 3 The AirPods Pro adds noise cancelation, a transparency mode, and a more customizable fit to the AirPod line. However, the price tag is a bit higher, and it does sacrifice a bit of battery life. $249 at Apple Pros Active noise cancelation

Transparency mode

Customizable fit Cons More expensive

The third-generation classical AirPods are less expensive and have a slightly better battery life than the Pro version, but you are missing out on active noise cancelation.

Up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge

Better battery life overall

Newer model Cons No transparency mode

No noise cancelation

No special fit

The differences between the AirPods Pro and the newest non-pro counterpart aren't about functionality — both products work well! Instead, it mostly comes down to sound quality, listening experience, and battery life.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: The specs

Most of the functionality and how the headphones work with your other Apple devices between AirPods Pro and the new AirPods 3 remain the same. Both feature "Hey, Siri" activation and an H1 chip that enables seamless pairing between devices. Plus, both versions can use Audio Sharing, so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods, and Announce Messages features, which will automatically read messages for you as you receive them.

The most significant differences when comparing the AirPods Pro vs. AirPods 3 are the added noise cancelation and transparency mode, which we noted in our original AirPods Pro review.

AirPods Pro AirPods 3 Battery life (music) 4.5 hours 6 hours Battery life (case) 24 hours (listen)

18 hours (talk) 30 hours (listen)

20 hours (talk) Chipset H1 H1 Bluetooth version 5.0 5.0 Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) Yes No Transparency mode Yes No Siri connection Hey Siri Hey Siri Charging case Wireless charging case Wireless charging case Silicon Ear TIps Yes (3 sets) No Weight 0.19 ounce 0.15 ounce

Noise cancelation is a fantastic feature to have in any pair of headphones that you use while commuting. Active noise cancellation (ANC) allows the headphones to drown out a lot of background noise from the world around you, making it easier to hear and focus on your music. The AirPods Pro have a force sensor that allow you to play and pause music, but also let you switch between ANC and Transparency modes (which makes it easier to hear what's around you while still listening to audio). The AirPods Pro also come with three different sized silicone ear tips to ensure a better fit and thus a better seal.

Should you upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods 3?

It's unlikely you should upgrade from the AirPods Pro to the AirPods 3. Although the AirPods 3 have a design more similar to the Pros than the previous two AirPods models, significant differences remain that make the Pros, well, Pro. This starts with its noise cancelation and transparency mode and continues with the included ear tips that allow you to customize your fit.

And yet, there's one big reason you might want to consider moving from the AirPods Pro to AirPods 3: battery life. The newer model gives you 90 more minutes of listening time before you'll need to use the wireless charging case. That case holds 30 hours of listening time and 20 hours of talk. This compares to the AirPod Pro's 24 hours and 18 hours, respectively.

Regardless, both the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are among the best true wireless earbuds on the market.

