AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: Which should you buy

In September, Apple finally introduced the second-generation AirPods Pro. The new AirPods offer something for everyone, including more battery life, a better chip, new touch control and more. As the AirPods Pro 2 head to market, you're probably going to see its predecessor still available at places like Best Buy and Amazon at huge discounts. You might be asking yourself whether the AirPods Pro 2 is worth the premium price. That depends what you're looking for as you read about below.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: The specs

There are a few things that instantly stand out when comparing the AirPods Pro to the AirPods Pro 2: chipset, battery life, touch control, and the charging case. Otherwise, these two products are strikingly similar as they offer the same design, color choice (hi, lonely white), and compatibility.

AirPods Pro AirPods Pro 2 Battery life (music) 4.5 hours 6 hours Battery life (case) 24 hours (listen)18 hours (talk) 30 hours (listen)24 hours (talk) Chipset H1 H2 Bluetooth version 5.0 5.3 Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) Yes Yes Transparency mode Yes Yes Touch control No Yes Charging case Wireless charging case MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop Silicon Ear TIps Yes (3 sets) Yes (4 sets) Weight 0.19 ounce 0.19 ounce

As you can see, the newer AirPods Pro includes an H2 chipset, which provides an extra 1.5 hours of listening time in the actual buds and six hours overall. The charges can happen through an all-new charging case that works with MagSafe, a Lightning cable, and, new this year, your Apple Watch charging cable. There's also a lanyard loop for the first time.

The AirPods Pro 2 also comes with four silicon ear tip sets this time around, as opposed to three, as an XS pair gets added. You can also use capacitive touch control on the AirPods Pro stems to control sound alongside the existing pressure-sensitive controls. Those stems now include more microphones for improved noise cancelation and better Active Transparency. There's also 48KHZ audio for the first time. Unfortunately, Apple didn't add Lossless audio, which was once rumored.

Interestingly, spatial audio processing has been modified on the AirPods Pro 2, thanks to the H2 chip and the TrueDepth camera on your iPhone. It now uses pictures of the inside of your ear (you heard correctly) to personalize your sound profile and bring more dynamic range to the headphones.

No doubt, the AirPods Pro 2 will soon become the best true wireless earbuds on the planet.

Despite these important changes, you won't be able to tell the difference between the AirPods Pro and AIrPods Pro 2. And although the sound is certainly expected to be better on the newer model, we'll have to see third-party reviews before that's confirmed.

Should you upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2?

If you currently own the AirPods Pro, there's real value in making the upgrade to the newer version. Yes, it will cost you once again. For this, however, you'll be getting much more battery life, more charging options, almost certainly better sound, and oh so much more.

Should you buy the AirPods Pro over the AirPods Pro 2?

Apple no longer sells the first-generation AirPods Pro. However, they'll still be available for the foreseeable future by third-party retailers. If you find a great discount on the older buds, there's absolutely nothing wrong with making that purchase. However, if price is less of a factor, go with the AirPods Pro 2. You'll be happy you did.

