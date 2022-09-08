AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: Which should you buy
The choice is somewhat clear — at least for most people.
Budget choice
Watch for discounted prices on these AirPods, which still pack a punch, although they aren't nearly as good as the newer pair that recently launched.
For
- Same design
- Discounts are likely
- Still outstanding features
Against
- Less battery life
- Fewer ear tips
Masterful upgrade
The looks are the same, but inside there are critical differences like more battery life, improved controls, a new lanyard loop, and an H2 chip. Still, you're likely to pay more.
For
- H2 headphone chip
- Apple U1 chip in MagSafe Charging Case
- More hours between charges
- All-new Lanyard
- H2 chip
Against
- Looks the same
- Probably more expensive
- Not that much different
In September, Apple finally introduced the second-generation AirPods Pro. The new AirPods offer something for everyone, including more battery life, a better chip, new touch control and more. As the AirPods Pro 2 head to market, you're probably going to see its predecessor still available at places like Best Buy and Amazon at huge discounts. You might be asking yourself whether the AirPods Pro 2 is worth the premium price. That depends what you're looking for as you read about below.
AirPods Pro vs AirPods Pro 2: The specs
There are a few things that instantly stand out when comparing the AirPods Pro to the AirPods Pro 2: chipset, battery life, touch control, and the charging case. Otherwise, these two products are strikingly similar as they offer the same design, color choice (hi, lonely white), and compatibility.
|AirPods Pro
|AirPods Pro 2
|Battery life (music)
|4.5 hours
|6 hours
|Battery life (case)
|24 hours (listen)18 hours (talk)
|30 hours (listen)24 hours (talk)
|Chipset
|H1
|H2
|Bluetooth version
|5.0
|5.3
|Active Noise Cancelation (ANC)
|Yes
|Yes
|Transparency mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Touch control
|No
|Yes
|Charging case
|Wireless charging case
|MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop
|Silicon Ear TIps
|Yes (3 sets)
|Yes (4 sets)
|Weight
|0.19 ounce
|0.19 ounce
As you can see, the newer AirPods Pro includes an H2 chipset, which provides an extra 1.5 hours of listening time in the actual buds and six hours overall. The charges can happen through an all-new charging case that works with MagSafe, a Lightning cable, and, new this year, your Apple Watch charging cable. There's also a lanyard loop for the first time.
The AirPods Pro 2 also comes with four silicon ear tip sets this time around, as opposed to three, as an XS pair gets added. You can also use capacitive touch control on the AirPods Pro stems to control sound alongside the existing pressure-sensitive controls. Those stems now include more microphones for improved noise cancelation and better Active Transparency. There's also 48KHZ audio for the first time. Unfortunately, Apple didn't add Lossless audio, which was once rumored.
Interestingly, spatial audio processing has been modified on the AirPods Pro 2, thanks to the H2 chip and the TrueDepth camera on your iPhone. It now uses pictures of the inside of your ear (you heard correctly) to personalize your sound profile and bring more dynamic range to the headphones.
No doubt, the AirPods Pro 2 will soon become the best true wireless earbuds on the planet.
Despite these important changes, you won't be able to tell the difference between the AirPods Pro and AIrPods Pro 2. And although the sound is certainly expected to be better on the newer model, we'll have to see third-party reviews before that's confirmed.
Should you upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2?
If you currently own the AirPods Pro, there's real value in making the upgrade to the newer version. Yes, it will cost you once again. For this, however, you'll be getting much more battery life, more charging options, almost certainly better sound, and oh so much more.
Should you buy the AirPods Pro over the AirPods Pro 2?
Apple no longer sells the first-generation AirPods Pro. However, they'll still be available for the foreseeable future by third-party retailers. If you find a great discount on the older buds, there's absolutely nothing wrong with making that purchase. However, if price is less of a factor, go with the AirPods Pro 2. You'll be happy you did.
Now a budget choice
The choice for anyone who wants an AirPods Pro, but at a discount. It offers the same great design, but with fewer features.
Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Bryan enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.