Alabam Football is using Apple Watches to track player's remote workouts during isolation, sending them workouts via iPhone.

The Crimson's Tide's initiative was reported by Matt Zenitz over on Twitter who said:

Alabama players are wearing Apple watches during their workouts so the strength and conditioning coaches are able to track their workouts. The players have apps on their phones with workout programs, per Saban. Saban praised new strength and conditioning coaches David Ballou and Matt Rhea. "They were very instrumental in setting up this whole program of what we're doing with the players in terms of Apple watches for their workouts and apps on their phones for weight training programs."

In a full report, Zenitz noted that the Watches are helping players "stay in shape and stay healthy" whilst they are unable to enter campus in Tuscaloosa due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures. Players are wearing Apple Watches so that strength and conditioning coaches can send players workouts to their phones and monitor progress. Players are also being tasked with self-monitoring sleep and their heart rate.

Head Coach Nick Saban stated:

"(Ballou and Rhea) were very instrumental in setting up this whole program of what we're doing with the players in terms of Apple watches for their workouts and apps on their phones for weight training programs... We had an issue with some players not having a place to work out because high schools are closed. We put them on band workout programs. They've done a really, really good job of managing this to this point and the players have done a really good job responding to it."

Players, of course, are not required to work out, but the report notes several team members posting to social media that they are sticking to the routine.

A self-confessed Auburn Tiger, I'm sure Tim Cook will be on the phone with Gus Malzahn any day now.