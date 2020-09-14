If you own a Nintendo Switch, chances are you've played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo's latest groundbreaking entry in the classic series. Since its release, the game has garnered constant praise from fans and critics alike. Plus, it has spawned tons of amiibo. All of these Legend of Zelda amiibo are compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and offer bonuses like rupees, resources, and even exclusive weapons, armor, and outfits. Some have become harder to find, so be careful when you buy them.
- Unleash the beast: Wolf Link
- Who shot first?: Link (Archer)
- A boy and his steed: Link (Rider)
- The legend herself: Zelda
- A common foe: Bokoblin
- An ancient threat: Guardian
- Don't get too cocky: Revali
- The princess of the Zora: Mipha
- Know your place: Urbosa
- Stay calm and eat rocks: Daruk
- A link to the past: 8-bit Link (The Legend of Zelda)
- The Hero of Wind: Toon Link (The Wind Waker)
Unleash the beast: Wolf LinkStaff Pick
Wolf Link is what Link becomes when he's traveling through the Twilight realm. With Midna on his back, Wolf Link trades a sword for a snarling bite. When scanned, Wolf Link is summoned in-game and can fight alongside Link. He can even help with scavenging for food and searching for shrines.
Who shot first?: Link (Archer)
This amiibo represents the most recent version of Link. Here he is frozen in mid-air, aiming a bow and arrow at an unsuspecting foe.
A boy and his steed: Link (Rider)
This version of Link is wearing a hood while riding a rearing steed. Scanning this amiibo unlocks the Traveler's Saddle and Traveler's Bridle.
The legend herself: Zelda
This amiibo represents Zelda as she's seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This version of Zelda is less interested in princess business and more interested in getting her hands dirty with research.
A common foe: Bokoblin
Bokoblin's are a common enemy you'll encounter while playing Breath of the Wild. While they come in different shades and sizes, this red guy is the first you'll encounter. He's kind of cute in this little loincloth!
An ancient threat: Guardian
This amiibo is of a Guardian Stalker, an ancient machine created by the Sheikah. Initially created to combat Calamity Ganon, they've since fallen under his control. You don't want to get into a fight with this thing unless you're well equipped.
Don't get too cocky: Revali
That ain't Falco, that's Rito Champion Revali. While stuck up and rude, he is one of Link's strongest allies. Scanning Revali will unlock the Vah Medoh Divine Helm.
The princess of the Zora: Mipha
Soft-spoken and shy, The Zora Champion Mipha juxtaposes her personality by wielding a mighty trident. Scanning her unlocks the Vah Medoh Divine Helm.
Know your place: Urbosa
Tall, tan, and sporting a set of washboard abs, we can all agree that Gerudo Champion Urbosa is the best girl, right? Even finer than her amiibo is the Vah Naboris Divine Helm, which can only be unlocked by scanning her amiibo.
Stay calm and eat rocks: Daruk
Jolly and good-natured, the rock-eating Goron Champion Daruk unlocks the Vah Rudania Divine Helm when scanned. His amiibo is quite a handful!
A link to the past: 8-bit Link (The Legend of Zelda)
This version of Link was first introduced in 1986 with the release of The Legend of Zelda. This amiibo captures Link in all of his 8-bit glory and also unlocks Link's tunic from the original game.
The Hero of Wind: Toon Link (The Wind Waker)
The once infamous, now beloved version of Link is sporting the cel-shaded anime look that first appeared in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Scanning this amiibo will unlock Link's Wind Waker attire and the Sea-Breeze Boomerang.
Heir to a forgotten kingdom: Toon Zelda (The Wind Waker)
Unknowingly disguised as the swashbuckling pirate, Tetra, this version of Zelda is the pluckiest she's ever been. Scanning Toon Zelda will unlock the Hero's Sheild.
The Hero of Time: Link (Ocarina of Time)
This version of Link hails from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time often cited as one of the greatest games ever made. Scanning this amiibo will unlock the Tunic of Time. The Biggoron's Sword also unlocks once you complete the main quest.
The Hero of Twilight: Link (Twilight Princess)
This version of Link hails from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, which was the most popular entry in The Legend of Zelda series until Breath of the Wild came around. Scanning this Link will unlock the Twilight tunic, as well as Link's trusty steed, Epona.
The Hero of Sky: Link (Skyward Sword)
The Hero of the Sky is chronologically the oldest Link in the batch, not that timelines mean much in The Legend of Zelda. This version of Link is from Skyward Sword and will unlock the Sky tunic as well as the Goddess Sword.
You've met with a terrible fate: Young Link (Majora's Mask)
Once just a boy without a fairy, this version of Link has all the experience of the Hero of Time in half the body. Scanning this amiibo will unlock the Fierce Deity outfit for Link, as well as the Fierce Deity sword.
Ready to brawl: Link (Super Smash Bros.)
In addition to kart racing and crossbow training, Link is a featured fighter in Super Smash Bros. This amiibo depicts Link as he appeared in Twilight Princess, and scanning him will unlock everything the other Twilight Princess Link offers.
This princess will fight: Zelda (Super Smash Bros.)
Zelda may not be the best physical fighter, but she has proven that she can stand her ground thanks to her powerful magic. This amiibo depicts the version of Zelda found in Twilight Princess. Scanning her will unlock the Twilight Bow once the main quest has been completed.
Like a shadow: Sheik
Though the fan-favorite persona of Princess Zelda has not made an appearance in a mainline game since Ocarina of Time, Sheik has remained a staple of Super Smash Bros. Scanning Sheik will unlock Sheik's Mask.
The evil king: Ganondorf
Ganon has taken many forms over the years, from giant pig beast monster to cunning royal. The Super Smash Bros amiibo is based on his appearance in Twilight Princess. Scanning him will unlock the Sword of Six Sages once the main quest is completed.
Light and breezy: Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.)
Since his inclusion in Super Smash Bros Brawl, Toon Link has remained a mainstay of Super Smash Bros. Scanning him will net you the same rewards as the other Toon Link amiibo.
Not quite a hero yet: Young Link (Super Smash Bros.)
This Young Link is slightly different than the other Young Link featured on the list — This Young Link is still wielding his Deku Shield! This Young Link doesn't offer anything exclusive when scanned.
Courage, wisdom, power, amiibo
The Legend of Zelda amiibo not only look good, but they also offer in-game bonuses, and sometimes, exclusive items. They also work across many other amiibo-compatible games across the Switch, WiiU, and even the New 3Ds. Nintendo plans on restocking the Champion amiibo to coincide with the launch of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on November 20th, so there will be another chance to scoop up one (or all) of your favorite Champions.
If you're wondering which amiibo to start with, you can't go wrong with Wolf Link. It's the most useful amiibo, offering an additional character that'll help you on your journey by fighting enemies, searching for shrines, and even help hunt wildlife.
The 8-bit Link is also a great choice. It's a great looking collector's item and offers Link's classic tunic, which is as close to the original as it gets.
Young Link from Majora's Mask is also a rock-solid choice. As well as representing a fan-favorite game, scanning Young Link unlocks the Fierce Deity sword and tunic for Link. It's also one of Link's coolest looking outfits. Just make sure you're scanning the right Young Link.
