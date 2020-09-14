If you own a Nintendo Switch, chances are you've played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo's latest groundbreaking entry in the classic series. Since its release, the game has garnered constant praise from fans and critics alike. Plus, it has spawned tons of amiibo. All of these Legend of Zelda amiibo are compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and offer bonuses like rupees, resources, and even exclusive weapons, armor, and outfits. Some have become harder to find, so be careful when you buy them.

Courage, wisdom, power, amiibo

The Legend of Zelda amiibo not only look good, but they also offer in-game bonuses, and sometimes, exclusive items. They also work across many other amiibo-compatible games across the Switch, WiiU, and even the New 3Ds. Nintendo plans on restocking the Champion amiibo to coincide with the launch of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on November 20th, so there will be another chance to scoop up one (or all) of your favorite Champions.

If you're wondering which amiibo to start with, you can't go wrong with Wolf Link. It's the most useful amiibo, offering an additional character that'll help you on your journey by fighting enemies, searching for shrines, and even help hunt wildlife.

The 8-bit Link is also a great choice. It's a great looking collector's item and offers Link's classic tunic, which is as close to the original as it gets.

Young Link from Majora's Mask is also a rock-solid choice. As well as representing a fan-favorite game, scanning Young Link unlocks the Fierce Deity sword and tunic for Link. It's also one of Link's coolest looking outfits. Just make sure you're scanning the right Young Link.