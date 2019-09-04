The Fitbit Versa 2 is arguably the company's best-looking smartwatch to date. While the Versa and Versa Lite were certainly beautiful devices, the Versa 2 has been refined with a sturdier build, better screen, and impressive finishes. But it's not just the design that has improved. The Versa 2 has several functional enhancements that make it worthy of your upgrade consideration. It sports improved battery life (up to five days), an always-on display, better Spotify integration, and has Alexa built-in. The only decision now is not whether you'll get one, but which Versa 2 you'll get!

Which one should you choose?

Just like last year, the Fitbit Versa 2 comes in two styles: regular, and special edition. Unlike last year, the differences don't lie in the case finishes or software, but they boil down to the bands. For $30 more you can upgrade to the special edition to get two bands: a woven jacquard and a silicone sport. Which version you choose is up to you, but I'd recommend going with the regular edition to save some money. You can always use it later to collect cheaper third-party bands.

My favorite is the Emerald / Copper Rose Aluminum combination. With it, you get the smarts that this new Fitbit has to offer and the style of a special edition. A more pragmatic choice for many might be the neutral tones of the Black / Carbon Aluminum or Stone / Mist Grey Aluminum versions. Out of the box, they will go with pretty much any outfit you might choose. Their subtle casings will also pair well with any additional straps you might purchase later.

On the subject of additional bands, we do think it's worth pointing out that this is the first time that a second-generation Fitbit device can use bands from a previous generation. All of the bands that work on the first generation Versa and Versa Lite will also fit the Versa 2!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.