The Fitbit Versa 2 is arguably the company's best-looking smartwatch to date. While the Versa and Versa Lite were certainly beautiful devices, the Versa 2 has been refined with a sturdier build, better screen, and impressive finishes. But it's not just the design that has improved. The Versa 2 has several functional enhancements that make it worthy of your upgrade consideration. It sports improved battery life (up to five days), an always-on display, better Spotify integration, and has Alexa built-in. The only decision now is not whether you'll get one, but which Versa 2 you'll get!
- It is easy being green: Emerald / Copper Rose Aluminum
- Bougie bordeaux: Bordeaux / Copper Rose Aluminum
- Power play: Black / Carbon Aluminum
- Cool and casual: Stone / Mist Grey Aluminum
- Pretty in pink: Petal / Copper Rose Aluminum
- Smoky special edition: Smoke Woven / Mist Grey Aluminum
- Premium pink piece: Navy & Pink / Copper Rose Aluminum
It is easy being green: Emerald / Copper Rose AluminumStaff Favorite
Fitbit has done an excellent job with their copper rose aluminum casing. It just oozes class and sophistication. When paired with this gorgeous emerald green, you get quite a stunning look indeed! We think it works great with a masculine or feminine wardrobe.
Bougie bordeaux: Bordeaux / Copper Rose Aluminum
When compared to our staff favorite, this version is every bit as beautiful. It does just come down to a matter of personal preference here. The Bordeaux band is perhaps a bit more striking than the emerald, but if you're looking to stand out in style, this is the way to go.
Power play: Black / Carbon Aluminum
We'll wager that this will be the best-selling of the Versa 2 versions. The dark carbon aluminum and black band fit the stereotypical sports watch aesthetic, and it looks great with any outfit — a solid choice.
Cool and casual: Stone / Mist Grey Aluminum
This light and neutral combination sits in a similar space to the black watch. It goes with pretty much anything, and if/when you decide to change out your bands pretty much any other set of straps will look good with it. If you're looking to play it safe, get this one.
Pretty in pink: Petal / Copper Rose Aluminum
This watch captures that soft, feminine look that is typically absent from sports or tech products. The petal color is pink yet understated and complements the copper rose case very well. In fact, you could argue that this is another good neutral option.
Smoky special edition: Smoke Woven / Mist Grey Aluminum
Unlike last year's Versa Special Edition, the Versa 2 Special Edition doesn't really pack any extra features under the hood. But like last year, it does come with two nice bands. This year it's a new jacquard woven band with a classic sport band. We think the smoke/grey combo is a really clean look.
Which one should you choose?
Just like last year, the Fitbit Versa 2 comes in two styles: regular, and special edition. Unlike last year, the differences don't lie in the case finishes or software, but they boil down to the bands. For $30 more you can upgrade to the special edition to get two bands: a woven jacquard and a silicone sport. Which version you choose is up to you, but I'd recommend going with the regular edition to save some money. You can always use it later to collect cheaper third-party bands.
My favorite is the Emerald / Copper Rose Aluminum combination. With it, you get the smarts that this new Fitbit has to offer and the style of a special edition. A more pragmatic choice for many might be the neutral tones of the Black / Carbon Aluminum or Stone / Mist Grey Aluminum versions. Out of the box, they will go with pretty much any outfit you might choose. Their subtle casings will also pair well with any additional straps you might purchase later.
On the subject of additional bands, we do think it's worth pointing out that this is the first time that a second-generation Fitbit device can use bands from a previous generation. All of the bands that work on the first generation Versa and Versa Lite will also fit the Versa 2!
