When Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch Online service, they also had a mobile app to go along with it. With the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app, players can use it for voice chat with other players, as well as some game-specific services for exclusive items and other bonuses. Here are all of the games that currently support the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app.
★ Featured staff favorite: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings back every character and stage that has been in a previous Smash game, so the roster is huge, and there are more DLC fighters coming. Play against the computer, local friends, or online with various rulesets and modes, and see who is the best fighter. Plus, with the latest update, you can access Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online app to view user-uploaded gameplay videos and queue up user-created stage downloads.
Family-friendly shooter: Splatoon 2
Splatoon 2 is a family-friendly shooter game where the goal isn't always just killing the enemy team. Instead, you'll need to paint the stage with ink from your squidling's gun to mark your turf. The team with the most turf by the end of the rounds wins! There are also other modes to play in online, as well as a single-player campaign.
Race to the finish: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive version of Mario Kart 8. You'll get all of the tracks, karts, and characters that were only available as DLC in the Wii U version. Race with up to three friends in intense and zany courses and see who can take home the gold.
Don't lose your arm: ARMS
ARMS is a unique fighting game that is based on motion-controls with the Joy-Cons. You can choose from a roster of distinctive fighters that all have their own ARMS, and all of the battles take place in gorgeous arenas with challenging obstacles. This is definitely a family-friendly fighting game that is unlike most that you've played before.
Game, set, match!: Mario Tennis Aces
Mario Tennis Aces is a test of your skill. Compete with the AI or play with up to three other people in a doubles match and see who comes out on top! These tennis battles put all of your favorite Mario characters on the court and there are even unique moves that everyone can do to give themselves the upper hand. This is definitely a fun game to check out, whether you're originally a tennis fan or not.
Playing with power: Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online
This free bonus for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers brings a good chunk of classic NES games to your Switch. Play and reminisce in the original classics, which now come with online multiplayer support! That's right, you can play your favorite classic games with others online to see who's truly the better player. New games get added to the library on a regular basis.
It's a party and you're invited!: Super Mario Party
Nintendo's classic party game gets a refresh with Super Mario Party. Play with up to three other players in this classic party game where you race against each other to collect the most stars and coins by the end of the game. There are over 80 new mini-games to participate in, and the online Mariothon lets you test your skill against players from all over the globe.
Relax out on the farm: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a fun and relaxing farming simulation game where you can play and visit friends' farms. Start off with your small hand-me-down farm from your grandfather, and turn it into a thriving home for you and your significant other. Stardew Valley is one of those games that you can put hundreds of hours into but there's always going to be something to do, especially when you play with friends.
Fatality!: Mortal Kombat 11
The latest Mortal Kombat game is here and on your Nintendo Switch, surprisingly. Play as one of the many returning favorites, such as Raiden or Scorpion, or choose a new face like Geras. There are some new game mechanics introduced, such as Fatal Blows and Crushing Blows, which replaced X-Ray Moves and Attacks. With Mortal Kombat 11, there's no shortage of insane and gory fatalities to inflict on your foes.
Get your game on!
These are currently all of the games that will work with the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app for features like voice chat. Honestly, the mobile app isn't the best, and we wish voice chat could be implemented natively on the Switch. For the time being, it'll have to do.
If you're looking for some recommendations for must-have games on this list, we highly recommend Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The latest installment has the biggest roster ever, and it continues to grow with additions like Joker from Persona 5, and there are four more DLC fighters that have yet to be released.
We also like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, because who doesn't love Mario Kart? And since this version also comes with all tracks, characters, and kart parts that were previously only DLC, it's honestly a great value.
Splatoon 2 is also a must, because it's one of Nintendo's newest IPs and it's just downright fun to play. It's a great shooter for people who aren't fans of most first person shooters.
