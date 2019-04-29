When Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch Online service, they also had a mobile app to go along with it. With the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app, players can use it for voice chat with other players, as well as some game-specific services for exclusive items and other bonuses. Here are all of the games that currently support the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app.

★ Featured staff favorite : Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings back every character and stage that has been in a previous Smash game, so the roster is huge, and there are more DLC fighters coming. Play against the computer, local friends, or online with various rulesets and modes, and see who is the best fighter. Plus, with the latest update, you can access Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online app to view user-uploaded gameplay videos and queue up user-created stage downloads. $57 at Amazon

These are currently all of the games that will work with the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app for features like voice chat. Honestly, the mobile app isn't the best, and we wish voice chat could be implemented natively on the Switch. For the time being, it'll have to do.

If you're looking for some recommendations for must-have games on this list, we highly recommend Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The latest installment has the biggest roster ever, and it continues to grow with additions like Joker from Persona 5, and there are four more DLC fighters that have yet to be released.

We also like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, because who doesn't love Mario Kart? And since this version also comes with all tracks, characters, and kart parts that were previously only DLC, it's honestly a great value.

Splatoon 2 is also a must, because it's one of Nintendo's newest IPs and it's just downright fun to play. It's a great shooter for people who aren't fans of most first person shooters.

