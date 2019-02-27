The day has come! Generation 8 of Pokémon has been announced and with it two new games and a whole new region to explore. Set in the picturesque region of Galar Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be latest RPG's available on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months. Little is known about the new generation of Pokémon but as we get more information this list will become filled with ever more cute little monsters. So far we know a little about the three starter Pokémon you will be able to choose at the start of your adventure so let's get into it. More: Everything we know about Pokémon Shield and Sword Starter Pokémon Sobble

Sobble is your water type starter pokemon and is easily the cutest of three. It is said she is a timid little Pokémon who likes to attack from the safety of the water she also appears to be able to disappear and reappear as needed. As always the first three Pokémon are likely to have at least three evolution and we are excited to see them when they appear. Sobble is very small and slimy so her evolution is likely to be graceful and beautiful, that's what normally happens. Grookey

Grass-type Grookey is the next starter you can choose from and apparently, he's a cheeky little monkey. You can see him making music on the rocks and scampering up the buildings around Galar as well as rushing swiftly across the grass. I like to try and guess their evolutions and it looks like Grookey may well become a huge Pokémon when he evolves, probably a giant gorilla with a tree on its head. Scorbunny

She set the grass on fire! Scorbunny is the energetic fire Pokémon that you can choose as your starter. She is described as "always running about, bursting with energy" so you can expect some fast attacks from our fiery friend. Evolutions are tough on bunny types but it could look something like the Bunearry evolution, a mix of human, bunny, and fire! I really can't wait to see these evolutions, come on Pokémon, we need more info already! Legendary Pokémon

We don't have anything for you right now but we can speculate. Both logos show the same shadowy, wolf-like creature that is likely to be just that, a giant wolf. Personally, I would have gone with a Lion and Griffon style legendaries to match the English feel of the Galar region. I wish there was more to tell you about the legendary Pokémon, but as soon as we know more we will update you here. Guess the Pokémon time! Now it's your turn to tell us your guesses. What types of Pokémon are we likely to see? Give us your best evolution and legendary guesses down in the comments and we can have some fun with the types of Pokémon we will find.

