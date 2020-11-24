The Nintendo Switch might be an awesome gaming system, but it only offers 32GB of internal storage. Considering that larger games can take up 10GB or more of storage each, you'll definitely need to use a microSD card if you plan on playing several of the best Nintendo Switch games. Here are all of the Officially Licensed SanDisk MicroSD Cards for Nintendo Switch.
With its iconic Mario-red color and Mushroom icon, the 128GB microSD card is a perfect fit for anyone who plans on playing dozens of Nintendo Switch games.
This awesome white and gold memory card will do the trick for those who don't need as much storage space. It can hold a handful of Nintendo Switch game data and has sweet Hylian Crest from the Zelda series.
Not only does this vibrant yellow microSD card up the ante with its large 256GB of storage space, but it also helps show off your love of the Mario franchise with its iconic Super Star imagery.
This extra-large 400GB microSD card just recently got added to SanDisk's family of Officially Licensed memory cards. It's large enough to hold plenty of game data, hours of videos, and hundreds of images. Plus, the Mario Kart Blue Shell icon gives it a fun feel.
With its beautiful turquoise coloring and leaf icon, this memory card immediately gives off Animal Crossing vibes. It's the perfect option for anyone that needs an enormous amount of space for game data and screenshots.
This card holds the same amount of space as SanDisk's Mario Red microSD card. However, instead of having a flashy look, it sports a simple-yet-elegant black design. This is a great fit for anyone who plans to play several Nintendo Switch games.
If you only plan on playing a small number of Nintendo Switch games, then this simple 64GB microSD card will do the trick. It can hold four to five large games and is the perfect starter card for new Nintendo Switch owners.
All officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSD cards
If you plan on playing more than three large Nintendo Switch games, then you're definitely going to need more storage space than what comes inside the Switch console. Fortunately, SanDisk has partnered with Nintendo to release several Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch memory cards. If you want more help figuring out how much space you need, check out our microSD card size guide
I highly recommend the 128GB MicroSD Card. It's got plenty of space to hold dozens of large Nintendo Switch games and has that lovely Mario design.
If you think you'll only be experiencing a few of Nintendo's AA games, then a 64GB MicroSD Card is a good fit for you. It allows you to hold an additional four two six games. Plus, it sports that cool Hylian Emblem from the Zelda series.
Now, if you're the kind of person that's constantly zipping through the latest Nintendo Switch releases, you really ought to consider the 512GB MicroSD Card. It's the perfect choice for Animal Crossing fans as it shares the same turquoise coloring associated with the franchise and even pictures the iconic leaf. The enormous amount of space allows users to hold tons of video captures, game data, and screenshots.
