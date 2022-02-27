On February 27, a Pokémon Presents broadcast revealed the names and starters for Gen IX. We look forward to playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sometime in 2022 and seeing all of the new Pokémon made for this game. We've already seen a number of new and returning Pokémon and have created a list by scouring The Pokémon website, trailers, and promos. How many Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet?

The Pokémon Company has not revealed how many Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet just yet, but we do know that as with the infamous Dexit from Pokémon Sword and Shield not all Pokémon from previous generations will be included. This will be the norm going forward with mainline Pokémon games. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update when we learn more. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Who are the starters?