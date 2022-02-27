Pokemon Scarlet And Violet MagnemiteSource: The Pokémon Company

On February 27, a Pokémon Presents broadcast revealed the names and starters for Gen IX. We look forward to playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sometime in 2022 and seeing all of the new Pokémon made for this game. We've already seen a number of new and returning Pokémon and have created a list by scouring The Pokémon website, trailers, and promos.

How many Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Pelipper ClauncherSource: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company has not revealed how many Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet just yet, but we do know that as with the infamous Dexit from Pokémon Sword and Shield not all Pokémon from previous generations will be included. This will be the norm going forward with mainline Pokémon games. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update when we learn more.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Who are the starters?

Pokemon Scarlet Violet StartersSource: iMore

As always, we have a Grass, Fire, and Water starter for Gen IX. They are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. As of yet, their evolutions have not been announced, so we do not know what other typings they might turn into as they reach their final states.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet All confirmed Pokémon so far

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet LucarioSource: The Pokémon Company

These are all of the Pokémon we discovered by scouring the Pokémon Presents launch trailer, the Pokémon website, and other official posts. We'll update as we learn of additional Pokémon in the games.

  • Sprigatito
  • Fuecoco
  • Quaxly
  • Starly
  • Staravia
  • Staraptor
  • Petilil
  • Lilligant
  • Bounsweet
  • Steenee
  • Tsareena
  • Psyduck
  • Golduck
  • Combee
  • Vespiquen
  • Drifloon
  • Drifblim
  • Stonjourner
  • Meowth
  • Persian
  • Wingull
  • Pelipper
  • Clauncher
  • Clawitzer
  • Swablu
  • Altaria
  • Seviper
  • Hoppip
  • Skiploom
  • Jumpluff
  • Pichu
  • Pikachu
  • Raichu
  • Happiny
  • Chansey
  • Blissey
  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Magnezone
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar
  • Flabébé
  • Floette
  • Florges
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Zorua
  • Hisuian Zoroark

So many Mons

There are undoubtedly hundreds more Pokémon yet to be announced for Scarlet and Violet. We'll keep our eyes out and will update as we learn more.

