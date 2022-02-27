On February 27, a Pokémon Presents broadcast revealed the names and starters for Gen IX. We look forward to playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sometime in 2022 and seeing all of the new Pokémon made for this game. We've already seen a number of new and returning Pokémon and have created a list by scouring The Pokémon website, trailers, and promos.
How many Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet?
The Pokémon Company has not revealed how many Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet just yet, but we do know that as with the infamous Dexit from Pokémon Sword and Shield not all Pokémon from previous generations will be included. This will be the norm going forward with mainline Pokémon games. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update when we learn more.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Who are the starters?
As always, we have a Grass, Fire, and Water starter for Gen IX. They are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. As of yet, their evolutions have not been announced, so we do not know what other typings they might turn into as they reach their final states.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet All confirmed Pokémon so far
These are all of the Pokémon we discovered by scouring the Pokémon Presents launch trailer, the Pokémon website, and other official posts. We'll update as we learn of additional Pokémon in the games.
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Stonjourner
- Meowth
- Persian
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Seviper
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Zorua
- Hisuian Zoroark
So many Mons
There are undoubtedly hundreds more Pokémon yet to be announced for Scarlet and Violet. We'll keep our eyes out and will update as we learn more.
Learn all about Pokémon Gen IX and its cat, crocodile, and duck starters
The next-gen Pokémon game has been announced and it's going to be open world. Learn everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet here!
During challenging times, should we be discussing the next iPhone?
We're still expecting new Apple devices in the coming days — although it's not the biggest news.
Pokémon Presents: Scarlet and Violet announced for Nintendo Switch
February 27 is Pokémon Day and as such The Pokémon Company released a 14-minute broadcast going over games and Pokémon news for the year. Here's everything that was announced.
All the Nintendo Switch games coming in March 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in March. Highlights include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, TRIANGLE STRATEGY, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass.