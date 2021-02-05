There are so many fun Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch right now. Whether you're looking for a core RPG, a challenging spinoff, a simple puzzle game, or fun DLC, this list of every Pokémon game for the Switch is here to meet your needs. A few of these titles are even considered to be the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. If you haven't played any of them yet, jump on in and see what all of the hype is about!

★ Featured favorite : New Pokémon Snap Ride around on a track and take pictures of wild Pokémon in their natural habitats. You'll have to use items and food to get some Pokémon to come out into the open. Will you be able to fill out your Pokédex and figure out the mystery behind the Illumina Phenomenon?

All Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch

I've been a Pokémon fan since I first got my hands on Red and Blue in elementary school. Whether you're a new Pokemon enthusiast or a veteran like me, there's so much for you to enjoy on Nintendo Switch.

If I had to recommend only one game, it would have to be either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. These Gen 8 games are the third highest-selling Pokémon games after Red and Blue, and Gold and Silver. Plus, they introduce the Wild Area, sections of the map where Pokémon can be see walking around in the overworld. If you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can even jump into Max Raid Dens and catch pokemon with others online.

For anyone who was a huge fan of the original RPGs, I cannot recommend Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! enough. You get to explore the Kanto region in an all-new adventure with either a special Pikachu or a special Eevee at your side. You'll take down Team Rocket, explore the original eight gyms, and can even see Pokémon wandering around in the overworld. Just note that fighting is mostly removed from wild Pokémon battles and reserved for trainer or gym battles instead.

Whether you've only played one Pokémon game or you've played several, every serious Pokémon trainer should definitely use Pokémon HOME. The free service only allows you to store up to 30 Pokémon, but if you pay for the Premium subscription, you can store up to 6,000 from several different games and can trade with other trainers as well. It's the perfect way to flush out your Pokedex or to get super rare Pokemon you might have missed before.