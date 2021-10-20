The new set of Series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards is finally releasing, bringing with it 48 new cards total. This series includes Raymond, a fan-favorite character who until now didn't have an amiibo card. Additionally, a number of new villagers are also included along with updated cards for familiar characters to match what they look like in New Horizons . In the U.S., cards are sold in six packs, however, in some other regions they're sold in three packs. Here are all 48, their names, and their numbers.

All Series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards

Near the end of the October 2021 Animal Crossing Direct , we got to see some of the pictures for the new Series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards. However, not all of the cards were shown. I've since gathered up the remaining cards and created a picture for them specifically. This means, however, that the images aren't fully in order. Swipe through the gallery above to see all 48 Series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards.

What can you do with amiibo cards?

In the base Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, players can scan amiibo cards to invite villagers to live on their islands once the campground has been unlocked. Additionally, Animal Crossing amiibo figures and cards can be scanned at Harvey's island for photoshoots. When on your own island, you can also scan amiibo cards at Brewster's The Roost cafe to invite a villager of your choosing for a drink.

If players purchase the Happy Home Paradise DLC, they'll be able to scan amiibo cards and figures to bring specific villagers to the game as a client. Then you'll be able to create a dream home for that specific villager. Up to two villagers can even share a vacation home together. So, if you've been shipping anybody or think they'd just be good friends, you can create their ideal getaway.

Come to my island

With 48 new Animal Crossing amiibo cards on the horizon and new ways to use them there's plenty of reason to start collecting. Good luck getting them all whether you're excited for a specific card or are out to collect all 48.