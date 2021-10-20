The new set of Series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards is finally releasing, bringing with it 48 new cards total. This series includes Raymond, a fan-favorite character who until now didn't have an amiibo card. Additionally, a number of new villagers are also included along with updated cards for familiar characters to match what they look like in New Horizons. In the U.S., cards are sold in six packs, however, in some other regions they're sold in three packs. Here are all 48, their names, and their numbers.
All Series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards
Near the end of the October 2021 Animal Crossing Direct, we got to see some of the pictures for the new Series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards. However, not all of the cards were shown. I've since gathered up the remaining cards and created a picture for them specifically. This means, however, that the images aren't fully in order. Swipe through the gallery above to see all 48 Series 5 Animal Crossing amiibo cards.
|Name
|Species
|Number
|Tom Nook
|Raccoon/Tanuki
|#401
|Timmy & Tommy
|Raccoon/Tanuki
|#402
|Isabelle
|Dog
|#403
|Orville
|Dodo
|#404
|Wilbur
|Dodo
|#405
|Blathers
|Owl
|#406
|Celeste
|Owl
|#407
|Mable
|Hedgehog
|#408
|Sable
|Hedgehog
|#409
|Label
|Hedgehog
|#410
|K.K. Slider
|Dog
|#411
|C.J.
|Beaver
|#412
|Flick
|Chameleon
|#413
|Daisy Mae
|Boar
|#414
|Kicks
|Skunk
|#415
|Sahara
|Camel
|#416
|Harvey
|Dog
|#417
|Gulliver
|Pelican
|#418
|Wisp
|Ghost
|#419
|Lottie
|Otter
|#420
|Niko
|Monkey
|#421
|Wardell
|Walrus
|#422
|Tom Nook
|Raccoon/Tanuki
|#423
|Isabelle
|Dog
|#424
|Sherb
|Goat
|#425
|Megan
|Bear
|#426
|Dom
|Sheep
|#427
|Audie
|Wolf
|#428
|Cyd
|Elephant
|#429
|Judy
|Cub
|#430
|Raymond
|Cat
|#431
|Reneigh
|Horse
|#432
|Sasha
|Rabbit
|#433
|Ione
|Squirrel
|#434
|Tiansheng
|Monkey
|#435
|Shino
|Goat
|#436
|Marlo
|Hamster
|#437
|Petri
|Mouse
|#438
|Cephalobot
|Octopus
|#439
|Quinn
|Eagle
|#440
|Chabwick
|Penguin
|#441
|Zoe
|Anteater
|#442
|Ace
|Bird
|#443
|Rio
|Bird
|#444
|Frett
|Dog
|#445
|Azalea
|Rhino
|#446
|Rosewell
|Alligator
|#447
|Faith
|Koala
|#448
What can you do with amiibo cards?
In the base Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, players can scan amiibo cards to invite villagers to live on their islands once the campground has been unlocked. Additionally, Animal Crossing amiibo figures and cards can be scanned at Harvey's island for photoshoots. When on your own island, you can also scan amiibo cards at Brewster's The Roost cafe to invite a villager of your choosing for a drink.
If players purchase the Happy Home Paradise DLC, they'll be able to scan amiibo cards and figures to bring specific villagers to the game as a client. Then you'll be able to create a dream home for that specific villager. Up to two villagers can even share a vacation home together. So, if you've been shipping anybody or think they'd just be good friends, you can create their ideal getaway.
Come to my island
With 48 new Animal Crossing amiibo cards on the horizon and new ways to use them there's plenty of reason to start collecting. Good luck getting them all whether you're excited for a specific card or are out to collect all 48.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Twelve South HoverBar Duo is the iPad stand you've been looking for
The Twelve South HoverBar Duo can be used so many different ways with any iPad (or even an iPhone). No matter how you use your iPad, this is the stand you need.
New 27-inch iMac with mini-LED display coming early next year, says rumor
A new report from display supply chain insider Ross Young says Apple will release a new iMac in Q1 of 2022 featuring a 27-inch mini-LED display that has a variable refresh rate.
University of Kentucky gets Apple Distinguished School status
The University of Kentucky has been awarded an Apple Distinguished Schools designation through 2024.
Challenge your friends in the best Mario sports games!
Trying to find the perfect Mario sports game? Look no further! From kart racing to tennis, you'll be sure to find a game that suits your sports needs.