The iPhone 14 series, Apple's next generation of iPhones, is expected to debut in September this year. Now, months ahead of the launch event, MySmartPrice has received exclusive CAD renders of the vanilla iPhone 14 model via an industry insider. Thanks to these RAW CAD renders, we have our most accurate look yet at what the iPhone 14 will look like when it launches later this year.

The information comes from MySmartPrice , which accurately leaked the design of the 11-inch iPad Pro last year . From their report:

Just 24 hours after iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders were allegedly leaked, fresh CAD renders on Thursday purportedly reveal that the new iPhone 14 will not change its design from the iPhone 13.

According to MSP, there will be no change to the design with regard to the notch and only a very slight change to the rear camera housing.

We have heard previous rumors that while Apple is said to ditch the iPhone 13's notch with the iPhone 14 Pro, it has been rumored that the notch is here to stay for at least another year on the regular iPhone 14, which this MSP design seems to confirm. However, it does indicate that the iPhone 14 might not get a big change in design on the previous year, which isn't what we'd previously been led to believe. From Mark Gurman last September:

The minor changes this year also mean that Apple's engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign. Until then, enjoy the iPhone 13—or just stick with the iPhone 12.

A leak from Jon Prosser early September last year had indicated the iPhone was set to ditch the notch and the iPhone 13's camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro, but it wasn't clear at the time that Apple would bring those changes to the regular iPhone too.

It follows reports that Apple is reserving its next A-series chip upgrade for the iPhone 14 'Pro', leaving the current A15 in the regular iPhone. If this latest MSP render is accurate, it could indicate that Apple is not planning design changes to the model either. CAD renders of this type are not always sourced from within Apple's supply chain and are often used by case makers to pre-empt Apple's designs to create accessories. Even still, that could indicate expectations in the industry that Apple's best iPhone won't get the design upgrade we were hoping for later this year.