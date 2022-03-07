Alo Moves is yet another health and fitness app for indoor training. It enables users to access a personal wellness studio at home or on the go. It grants access to thousands of classes in yoga, mindfulness, skills, and fitness. Their instructor roster features an all-star lineup, so you're practicing with some of the best in the business. You can access individual classes or commit to a series. I've been moving with Alo Moves for the past two weeks and have nothing but love for this amazing app. Memberships are on the pricier side but worth the investment for yoga, mindfulness, and fitness fans alike.

Alo Moves: Price and availability

You can purchase a membership to Alo Moves on the Alo Moves site. Monthly memberships are $20 a month, while annual memberships are $199 a year. A free 14-day trial is available to all new members. Alo Moves: Luxe, large library and search filters

Alo Moves was created by Alo Yoga, the luxe athleisure brand. It's an easy-to-use fitness and wellness app that makes a boutique studio class accessible wherever you go. There are all kinds of yoga styles including vinyasa, ashtanga, hatha, restorative, yin, kundalini, and prenatal. There are multiple fitness modalities like strength, cardio, HIIT, barre, Pilates, and core. Mindfulness classes include meditation, breathwork, yoga nidra, and sound baths, while skills classes focus on things like inversions, flexibility, mobility, and backbends. Class search filters make it easy to find exactly what you're looking for. I love that you can filter your class search according to duration, instructor, style, difficulty, and intensity. This makes it easy to find exactly what you're looking for. After you create your user profile, Alo Moves will send personalized daily class recommendations based on your fitness and wellness goals, as well as personal preferences. Classes run anywhere between three to 90+ minutes, difficulty levels range from beginner, moderate, intermediate, and advanced; and intensity levels range from one to four. The Alo Moves library is huge so users can explore thousands of on-demand classes. New classes are released throughout the week to keep your practice fresh and your body guessing. I love switching up my routine and trying new workouts. Alo Moves makes that easy and accessible.

As a yoga and fitness instructor that has taught all over Los Angeles for the past decade, I can tell you firsthand that Alo Moves instructors are some of the best in the business. I've really enjoyed every class I've taken thus far and there's such a wide selection of class modalities that it's been fun to find the right fit for my mood and availability throughout the day. There's also an option to switch the music on and off so you can set the necessary ambiance, which is nice. Alo in the Wild enables users to practice in exotic locales all over the world. Class series are available to members looking to commit to a program that also want a sense of community. I love the Alo in the Wild series because instructors teach classes in exotic locations all over the world. To give you an idea of where Alo in the Wild takes you, locales include Morocco, Greece, Positano, Egypt, Yosemite, Croatia, Turkey, Tulum, Baja, and Big Sur. You can log your workouts and stay motivated with thousands of other users on the Alo Moves online community. I have an Apple TV so I downloaded the Alo Moves app so I can watch classes on the big screen in my living room. Once you download the app, you can access videos offline — no Wi-Fi necessary. The Alo Moves app is available for iOS and Android and you can watch classes on your phone, tablet, computer, or Apple TV. Alo Moves: Pricey; additional props needed

Compared to the competition, Alo Moves memberships are on the pricier end. Compared to other digital app competitors, Alo Moves memberships are pricey. I can say that the production value for classes is large, they're very well shot, and everything looks gorgeous. There's definitely a luxe feel to the app. If you're a yoga, mindfulness, strength, barre, and Pilates connoisseur, it's worth the investment. You may also want to take note that many of these classes require additional props that are not included in your membership. You'll see props like yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, weights, balls, and resistance bands. Check out the best accessories for yoga, barre, and working out at home to be prepared. Alo Moves: Competition

Apple Fitness+ Apple Fitness+ is a monthly or annual membership for Apple Watch Series 3 users or later. It offers a variety of workouts for all levels in multiple exercise modalities such as HIIT, cycling, dance, yoga, strength, core treadmill, rowing, and mindful cooldowns. The platform hosts an impressive library of classes, and like Alo Moves, new classes are added every week. The price is a bit cheaper than Alo at $10 per month and $80 per year, but the entire experience is powered by Apple Watch, so you must have one to use this app.

Peloton Digital Peloton Digital is a single user health and fitness app that brings the boutique studio feel to the comfort of home or wherever life takes you. Users enjoy access to Peloton's huge live and on-demand class library that includes classes in strength, yoga, cardio, meditation, running, outdoor (audio only), cycling, stretching, tread boot camp, bike boot camp, and walking. You can watch classes on your phone, tablet, TV, or web browser. Peloton Digital is also a bit more budget-friendly at $12 per month and you don't need to own Peloton equipment to access the library. There are other health and fitness app alternatives other than these, but these are two of the most popular competitors to Alo Moves. Alo Moves: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if you love yoga, mindfulness, fitness, and working on new skills. Alo Moves boasts a library of thousands of on-demand classes and series for all levels in varying degrees of length and intensity. This premium fitness experience feels luxurious and enables users to access classes via the app on a phone, tablet, web, or Apple TV. You should not buy this if you're on a budget. As a luxe fitness app, this membership is on the pricier end compared to competitors. Keep in mind that some of these classes require no props at all, while some require additional props such as a yoga mat, blocks, strap, exercise ball, weights, and resistance bands. 4 out of 5 Alo Moves can be considered one of the best health and fitness apps for indoor training. It brings your favorite classes to the comfort of your home, outdoors, or wherever you go. The app is iOS and Android compatible, and once downloaded, you can watch on your phone, tablet, laptop, or Apple TV. There are tons of on-demand yoga, mindfulness, fitness, and skills workouts to choose from, with new additions added every week. They're all beautifully shot and taught by world-class instructors. Alo in the Wild gives users the opportunity to practice all over the world in exotic locales. Although the membership is pricey, I believe this luxe fitness experience is worth the investment.