Best iPhone 14 Pro Max wallet cases 2022
Protect your case and carry your favorite cards too.
Your iPhone 14 Pro Max is a beautiful device. Unfortunately, it's also somewhat large, which makes it harder to carry than other iPhone models. With this in mind, why have a separate wallet when you can get an all-in-one iPhone 14 Pro Max wallet case? When looking for a wallet case, find the one that matches your look, offers the card and cash room you need, and is within your budget range. Luckily, there is a lot of different iPhone 14 Pro Max wallet cases already on the market. Here are our favorites; we'll add to this list over time as new cases get discovered.
Carry your iPhone 14 Pro Max, bank cards, and cash in one accessory
It's all here
From one of our favorite case brands, this slim-profile iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet case includes premium leather, matching metal buttons, Japanese microfiber, and more. Check up the various color options.
Leave the wallet at home.
Sophisticated vegetable-tanned full-grain Horween leather surrounds your iPhone 14 Pro Max in luxury and offers up to 10-foot drop protection. In addition, you can stow up to three cards plus cash in this convenient folio-style case.
Budget choice
Available in various colors, this iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet case offers a detachable case with four card slots. It includes a flip folio cover, kickstand function, magnetic closure, and RFID blocking.
Pebbled genuine leather
Offering storage for up to three credit cards, one ID, and cash, this case provides different pockets and is equipped with RFID shielding for identity theft protection. With 10 ft. drop protection.
Iconic choice
Designed with both style and function in mind, the Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is available in various colors and holds credit and debit cards with ease. In addition, the latest version supports Find My for easy tracking.
Like butter
This iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet case includes a wallet and stand that's made with American full-grain leather. Completely plastic-free, it was inspired by the coin purse carried by the owner's father.
Pure perfection
Available in black and brown, the Otterbox Strada case supports wireless and MagSafe charging and includes genuine leather. Use it to hold your favorite cards and case.
One of the best
Twelve South's BookBook series is iconic and continues to amaze. This iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet case offers a separate magnetic case, room for money, cards, and much more.
Awesome grip
With room for three cards plus some cash, this case offers high-grip textured sides and is ultra-lightweight featuring durable construction. Unfortunately, this case doesn't support wireless and MagSafe chargers.
Protect your new iPhone 14 Pro Max with these incredible wallet cases
If you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you should consider getting an all-in-one case for your new device. Our list above features long-time favorites like the Twelve South BookBook and Mujjo Leather Wallet, and newbies, including the DorisMax.
Are you looking for a wallet that attaches to your iPhone? There's nothing better than Apple's official Leather Wallet with MagSafe. Available in various colors, many to match the season, these wallets snap on the back of your smartphone with easy removal.
