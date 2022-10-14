Best iPhone 14 Pro Max wallet cases 2022

Your iPhone 14 Pro Max is a beautiful device. Unfortunately, it's also somewhat large, which makes it harder to carry than other iPhone models. With this in mind, why have a separate wallet when you can get an all-in-one iPhone 14 Pro Max wallet case? When looking for a wallet case, find the one that matches your look, offers the card and cash room you need, and is within your budget range. Luckily, there is a lot of different iPhone 14 Pro Max wallet cases already on the market. Here are our favorites; we'll add to this list over time as new cases get discovered.

Carry your iPhone 14 Pro Max, bank cards, and cash in one accessory

Protect your new iPhone 14 Pro Max with these incredible wallet cases

If you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you should consider getting an all-in-one case for your new device. Our list above features long-time favorites like the Twelve South BookBook and Mujjo Leather Wallet, and newbies, including the DorisMax.

Are you looking for a wallet that attaches to your iPhone? There's nothing better than Apple's official Leather Wallet with MagSafe. Available in various colors, many to match the season, these wallets snap on the back of your smartphone with easy removal.

Be sure also to check out our comprehensive list of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases. Each gets the job done and looks beautiful as well.