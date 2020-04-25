An amazing LIFX Tile hack is making the rounds which puts images and animations front and center on the smart lighting system. Christopher Young, of homekitgeek.com and YouTube fame, has been working on on the project for the past several weeks, and has recently shared some incredible stuff, like Baby Yoda.

In addition to static images, Christopher is able to display things like YouTube subscriber counts. This incredible feat automatically updates the numbers on the light panels when new subscribers are added. Short animations are also possible, with a recent tweet showing off a supernova.

Christopher tells me that the inspiration for the project was his daughter, and that he just wanted to do something cool for her upcoming birthday. Of course, once he began sharing some of his work, requests have come in for just about everything, including the aforementioned supernova.

The funniest part is that this project was TOTALLY because of my daughter. I really wanted to do something cool for her birthday and the plan was to take pictures with her friends and then display them on the tiles.

Christopher mentions that he has tons in store for the project as it seems like the possibilities are endless. Ideas include exploring the ability to create a dashboard of data from sources like air quality monitors, and even potentially showing off live camera feeds.