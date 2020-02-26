What you need to know
- A new update to Amazon's Eero routers adds HomeKit support.
- All Eero, Eero Pro, and Eero Beacon devices are included.
- The update is rolling out today.
Amazon's Eero routers are gaining support for Apple's HomeKit today, according to a report by The Verge. Once configured users will be able to enjoy more tightly integrated HomeKit features with both their router and any devices connected to the internet.
Setting up your Eero's HomeKit support is pretty simple. Just open the Eero app on your iPhone and then head to the "Discover" tab. That's where you'll find the instructions needed to get up and running and once you do, your router will appear in the Home app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Unfortunately, Apple says that you should remove and then re-configure any HomeKit products, but you'll probably only have to do it during the initial setup.
Setting all of this up might be a little initial pain, but it's worth it if you're looking for better control over which smart home devices have access to the wider internet. There are three levels of access that you can grant, depending on your preference and the requirements of the device in question.
HomeKit allows for three levels of security:
- Restrict to Home: devices "can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices," with no access to the internet at all (meaning that some things, like firmware updates, won't work)
- Automatic: the default option, which allows limited internet access to HomeKit and "connections recommended by its manufacturer"
- No Restriction: devices can "interact with any device in your network or Internet-based service"
Eero is one of the first routers to get in on the HomeKit act, although hopefully, tons more will jump in, too. I just wish there wasn't the requirement to remove and reconfigure devices – that would be enough to put me right off the whole shebang.
