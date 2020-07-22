What you need to know
- Amazon has launched Alexa for Apps.
- The feature will allow users to control apps on their iPhone instead of using Siri.
- It is currently in preview for developers.
Alexa is trying to become your iPhone smart assistant right under Siri's nose. In a press release on its developer website, Amazon has announced Alexa for Apps, a new feature that will allow Alexa skills to take customers directly into an app on iOS.
The company says that users will be able to use the Alexa app, Alexa built-in phones, or accessories like Echo Buds to make commands that will activate the feature. The main functionality that Amazon says the new feature will enable is the ability to search within apps, access more information, and control functionality within an app with your voice.
Alexa for Apps is in preview right now, but developers can sign up at the developer website. Amazon says that the feature is already working with some apps such as TikTok, Uber, and Sonic.
Alexa for Apps is easy to implement with any app that can be opened with deep links, and is already being added to experiences for TikTok, Yellow Pages, Uber, Sonic, Zynga, Volley, and others. Request access to our developer preview to start building your voice and app experiences today.
Sean Kim, Head of Product for TikTok, says that Alexa for Apps will not only make it easier for creators to use its platform but increase engagement from viewers as well.
"Our app is extremely engaging once you're watching ... Alexa for Apps helped us add fast ways for users to discover, search, and consume content in our app. It also allows our creators to record hands-free just by saying "Alexa, ask TikTok to start my recording!' This saves our users time and allows the to get even more creative."
You can watch the announcement video for Alexa for Apps, which highlights how it can be used with TikTok, below.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
