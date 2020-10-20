What you need to know
- Amazon Luna has launched its early access program.
- The program will give access to Luna's 50+ game library.
- It will be available for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS users.
Amazon is beginning to send early access invitations to Amazon Luna, its own cloud gaming service that will let gamers play games across their Mac, iPhone, iPad, and other devices as well. According to a press release on Amazon's blog, hundreds of thousands of gamers have signed up to get early acess, but only an undetermined amount of people will be invited to the program.
The program will give gamers access to the Amazon Luna app, the Luna+ Game Channel with its 50+ games, the Ubisoft Channel, and the Luna Controller.
Early access gamers will have access to:
- Amazon Luna—Where gamers go to play across Fire TV, PC, Mac, and on web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon.
- The Luna+ Game Channel—For $5.99/month during early access, customers can play 50 games to start, with more added over time.
- The Ubisoft Channel, coming soon—Includes new and favorite titles, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with a growing catalog throughout early access. Stay tuned for more news.
- The Luna Controller—Early access participants can play using any Bluetooth gaming controller that works with their devices. Participants may also purchase the Luna Controller for $49.99, and take advantage of Cloud Direct technology for lower latency gaming and use Alexa for easy voice control.
- We are starting with a small set of first customers on the service and we'll continue to invite more players to join us over the coming months. We appreciate your patience.
To request an invitation to be part of the early access program for Amazon Luna, you can still do so on the Amazon Luna website.
