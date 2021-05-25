What you need to know
- Dark Noise is now available on the Mac for the first time.
- Features include a mini player, iCloud syncing, and more.
After being a popular app on iPhone and iPad for years, Dark Noise is now available on the Mac for the first time. It's a universal app, meaning existing owners of the Dark Noise iPhone and iPad app can now download it from the Mac App Store for free.
As you'd expect, Dark Noise for Mac has the same features people have come to love on mobile devices. That includes iCloud syncing, your custom mixes, and more all living on the big screen. You can take advantage of widgets, themes, and timers as well. And with 50 ambient sounds to choose from you're sure to find one that does the job for you!
A new mini player means Dark Noise won't take over your Mac's display when you're listening as well.
Taking advantage of the Mac platform, a new innovative "adaptive toolbar" UI allows you to shrink your window into a Mini Player to keep Dark Noise quickly accessible while taking up very little screen space. Dark Noise for Mac also features full menu support with keyboard shortcuts to feel right at home on your Mac.
Anyone who doesn't already own Dark Noise can download it from the Mac App Store now. It's priced at $9.99 – again, giving you access to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps under a single purchase.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
