After being a popular app on iPhone and iPad for years, Dark Noise is now available on the Mac for the first time. It's a universal app, meaning existing owners of the Dark Noise iPhone and iPad app can now download it from the Mac App Store for free.

As you'd expect, Dark Noise for Mac has the same features people have come to love on mobile devices. That includes iCloud syncing, your custom mixes, and more all living on the big screen. You can take advantage of widgets, themes, and timers as well. And with 50 ambient sounds to choose from you're sure to find one that does the job for you!

A new mini player means Dark Noise won't take over your Mac's display when you're listening as well.