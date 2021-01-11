What you need to know
- Among Us topped the charts in terms of downloads in December of 2020.
- The app was downloaded 48 million times in the month.
- It also reached the top of the Google Play Store as the most downloaded game.
A new report from analytics firm AppFigures reveals that Among Us was the most downloaded app on both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store in December of 2020.
According to the report, the game experienced 48 million new downloads in the month, which is even more insane once you realize it's the lowest download month yet since the game went viral in August of 2020.
Among Us! ended a fantastic year by adding an estimated 48M new downloads in December. That's its lowest month since taking off in August, but then again, it's 48,000,000 new downloads. Most of which came through Google Play, which outpaces the App Store four to one.
AppFigures notes that Candy Crush, which has dominated the top spots for years, has fallen off of the top 10 list on both the App Store and Play Store.
Incumbents Roblox and Garena Free Fire continue to hold on but were notched down a few spots on the App Store and Google Play, respectively, by hyper casual-titles from Voodoo and SayGames. Noticeably, Voodoo now has two titles in the top 10 in each store, giving me an early 2020 vibe.
The report notes that, of the 240 million downloads across the top 10 games, Google's Play Store commanded 82% of those downloads.
Despite lagging behind the Play Store in terms of downloads, that did not stop Apple's App Store from setting new records. The store saw revenue reach $64 billion in 2020, according to a report from earlier this week.
