According to a research note from TF Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tentatively-titled 'iPhone SE 2' is expected to sell about the same volumes that the iPhone SE did at its launch.

Kuo believes the 'iPhone SE 2' will sell at least 20 million units in its first calendar year of availability. Given the potential popularity of the device, Kuo also offers an optimistic prediction of up to 30 million units, if all goes well for Apple, though this is if Apple does indeed launch the model in the first half of the year as anticipated.

The original iPhone SE sold in the region of 30 million units in the first year of availability, putting the second-generation version slightly behind the first. However, the 'iPhone SE 2' also has to compete against the iPhone 11 as the cheapest model of the current generation, as well as the iPhone XS and XR from last year, as well as a relatively mature iPhone market.