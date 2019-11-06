What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple's rumored iPhone SE 2 could sell up to 30 million units in 2020.
- An investor's note also claims it will feature a cheaper PCB for the motherboard based on the iPhone 11.
- Prediction would put the rumored handset level with the launch performance of the original iPhone SE.
TF Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone SE 2 could sell between 20 and 30 million units in 2020, that is of course if it even exists.
According to a report from AppleInsider the estimate range is based on when Apple might launch the rumored device, the higher estimate of 30 million is dependant on Apple releasing the device in the first half of year. The report states:
According to a research note from TF Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tentatively-titled 'iPhone SE 2' is expected to sell about the same volumes that the iPhone SE did at its launch.
Kuo believes the 'iPhone SE 2' will sell at least 20 million units in its first calendar year of availability. Given the potential popularity of the device, Kuo also offers an optimistic prediction of up to 30 million units, if all goes well for Apple, though this is if Apple does indeed launch the model in the first half of the year as anticipated.
The original iPhone SE sold in the region of 30 million units in the first year of availability, putting the second-generation version slightly behind the first. However, the 'iPhone SE 2' also has to compete against the iPhone 11 as the cheapest model of the current generation, as well as the iPhone XS and XR from last year, as well as a relatively mature iPhone market.
The note also claims that the motherboard will use a "ten-layer substrate-like PCB (SLP)", a cheaper version of the same technology used in the iPhone 11. Kuo claims that this choice is good news for some iPhone supply chain companies, naming Pending Holdings, AT&S and Xinxing.
Previous 'SE 2' rumors have reported that the device will cost $399 and will feature an A13 chip. All previous rumors have also pointed to a launch early in 2020, with production touted to begin as early as January, perhaps for a March launch.
