Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 devices have reportedly entered the EVT stage of production ahead of a release later this year.

Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities says via a research note seen by 9to5Mac, that the EVT stage has now been reached with no impact being felt by the previous COVID-19 lockdown that hit Foxconn's Shenzhen operations. The same report also claims that we should expect the new iPhone 14 lineup to sell for much the same price as the outgoing iPhone 13 models, although a modest price change could still happen.

Pu also backs up reports from elsewhere that the higher-end iPhone 14 models will pack a new 48-megapixel camera.

On product proposition, we expect iPhone 14 to have a strong line-up, backed by a larger screen (entry model) and camera upgrade (48MP for Pro). On the other hand, pricing is critical, and we expect the iPhone 14's starting price close to iPhone 13's.

If all goes according to plan we expect Apple to announce new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices in or around September. The two Pro devices will gain the 48-megapixel camera and ditch the notch, replacing it with a new pill + hole-punch design that will allow for more screen real estate. Whether Apple will use that new screen space remains to be seen, however.

With or without the better use of screen space, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max is sure to be the best iPhone the company has ever made. At least until iPhone 15 Pro Max arrives next year, that is.