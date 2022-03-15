Apple assembly partner Foxconn has had to close two Shenzhen campuses due to a new wave of COVID-19 in the region but J.P. Morgan analysts don't expect the move to have a major impact on the company's iPhone production.

The news that Shenzhen is in a fresh lockdown and that it's caused the closure of two Foxconn facilities broke on Monday. And while it's true that iPhone production has been halted as a result, it's thought that the company has been able to offload some manufacturing capacity to other factories. Now, Reuters reports that J.P. Morgan doesn't expect big waves as a result of the Foxconn closures.

"We believe the impact from the Shenzhen lockdown on iPhone EMS build should be limited (~10% maximum of global iPhone production), due to low season and small production exposure to Shenzhen," analyst Gokul Hariharan wrote in a note dated Monday. J.P.Morgan also said the Shenzhen region represents less than 20% of total iPhone production capacity for Hon Hai, with vast majority of assembly plants located in Zhengzhou, an industrial and transport hub.

Supplies of modern iPhone 13 handsets have begun to stabilize following months of uncertainty and the newly-announced iPhone SE goes on sale this coming Friday. The best iPhone is an iPhone you can actually buy — and that hasn't always been easy since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago. Apple will be hoping that a fresh batch of Foxconn factory closures isn't the beginning of another round of stock replenishment issues.