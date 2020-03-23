One of the fun things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that there are loads of character customization options. You get to choose everything from the clothes you wear, to the color of your hair. You do, unfortunately, only start off with a standard number of hairstyles, but you can unlock more as you continue to play through the game. Here are all of the hairstyles and hair colors you can use, including how to unlock them, and how to change your look. All hairstyles and how to change your look How to change your look

How to unlock new hairstyles and colors

All hairstyles and colors How to change your look

The game isn't the most forthright in telling you how to change the look of your character. In order to try out something new, you'll first need to acquire a mirror. Fortunately, the Wooden Table Mirror becomes craftable pretty early on. You need three wood and one iron nugget in order to build it. Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, and more Once you've built a mirror, place it somewhere in or around your home. Then, simply go up to it and press A. You'll be taken to the character customization menu, which allows you to change your eyes, mouth, nose, skin color, hair color, and hairstyle. You'll find that the mirror gives you six additional hairstyles in addition to the eight you got to choose from at the start of the game. How to unlock new hairstyles and colors

When you first start the game, you're given eight hairstyles and eight hair colors to choose from. In order to unlock additional looks, you're going to need to earn some Nook Miles and unlock Nook Miles+ as well.

Source: iMore

You can earn Nook Miles easily enough by completing tasks like catching fish, collecting a bunch of wood, or selling several items. If you need more Nook Miles and aren't sure what to do, open up your NookPhone and see what tasks you can work on. To unlock Nook Miles+ players must pay off their tent loan and have upgraded to a house. Tom Nook will then tell you about the Nook Miles+ program once you've done that. Once you've saved up some Nook Miles and unlocked the Nook Miles+ program, you can head to the green kiosk in the bottom right corner of Resident Services. Then select Redeem Nook Miles. There are three different hair-related packs which you can purchase with Nook Miles: Top 8 Pop Hairstyles — 2,400 Nook Miles

Top 8 Cool Hairstyles — 2,400 Nook Miles

Top 8 Stylish Hair Colors — 3,000 Nook Miles So, to unlock all of the available hairstyles and colors, you'll need to save up 7,800 Nook Miles total. All hairstyles and colors When everything is unlocked, there are 30 hairstyles and 16 hair colors to choose from. Something that I love is that you aren't forced to choose from male or female options. You just get to choose whatever look you like best. Here are all the different hairstyles found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. 8 Original Hairstyles These are the eight hairstyles that you can choose from at the start of the game.

8 Original Hair Colors These are the eight original hair colors that you can choose from when you start the game.

6 Mirror Hairstyles These are the six hairstyles that get unlocked as soon as you can access a mirror.

8 Pop Hairstyles These are the Pop Hairstyles that you can purchase with Nook Miles.

8 Cool Hairstyles These are the Cool Hairstyles that you can purchase with Nook Miles.

8 Stylish Hair Colors These are the eight hair colors you can purchase with Nook Miles.