On Fishing Tourney days, C.J. will set up a stand in front of Resident Services. The first time you participate in the Fishing Tourney, you'll be able to do so for free. However, every time after that, you'll need to pay 500 Bells to enter the competition. Fishing Tourney Rules You must catch as many fish as possible within a three-minute window .

Once you've caught a total of three fish, two additional bonus points get added to your total. Use the points to purchase special merchandise from C.J's stand in front of Resident Services.

Fish caught Points earned 1 1 points 2 2 points 3 5 points 4 6 points 5 7 points

How to catch the most fish

If you want to earn the most points during the Fishing Tourney, then you're going to need to catch a bunch of fish. Here's how to do that. And yes, it's going to take some jigs and lures. Gather manila clams : Before going up to C.J. and initiating the competition, you need to craft a bunch of bait. Run around the beaches and look for holes in the sand where water comes shooting out. When you find one, use your shovel to dig at that spot, and you'll acquire a manilla clam. Continue to collect until you have at least 10 manila clams.

Cast your line : Once the shadow of a fish appears, cast your fishing pole line into the water. The bobber needs to land in front of the fish to catch its attention.

: Once again, don't waste your time running up and down the river banks or shores looking for fish shadows. Stay in one location and continue to toss bait into the water. Each time a fish shadow appears, throw your line in front of it. Head back to C.J. when time is up: When the countdown finishes, it's time to head back to that silly little beaver. He'll tally up your catches and will let you know how many points you've received. Now you can turn them in for some Fish Swag. Fishing Tourney rewards