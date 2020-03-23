NookLink is a companion app that is actually useful for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, and it's easy to not even realize it's a part of the game if you're unfamiliar with it. As a new Animal Crossing player whose first game in New Horizons, I didn't follow the lead up to its release all that much. Because of this, there's a lot I didn't know about it. NookLink allows people to chat with other players, scan QR codes to send custom designs between different Animal Crossing games, and manage your Best Friends list.

Note: A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to use the mobile app and NookLink.

How to set up NookLink

On the title screen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, press the minus button at the top of your left Joy-Con to access the settings. Select NookLink settings once Tom Nook asks you which settings you'd like to access. Confirm that you'd like to setup NookLink by selecting Yes, please!. Download the Nintendo Switch Online app on your mobile device. Sign in to your account. Under Game-Specific Services, select Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Press Start on the screen that pops up. Select which in-game app you'd like to access including your Passport, Designs, Keyboards, Best Friends, and Settings.

That's all there is to it to set up NookLink. If you're even curious about it, we have a handy guide detailing everything you can do.

Any questions?

How are you enjoying Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Are you getting connected with NookLink? Let us know in the comments below.