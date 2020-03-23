Animal Crossing New Horizons Jennifer HouseSource: iMore

NookLink is a companion app that is actually useful for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, and it's easy to not even realize it's a part of the game if you're unfamiliar with it. As a new Animal Crossing player whose first game in New Horizons, I didn't follow the lead up to its release all that much. Because of this, there's a lot I didn't know about it. NookLink allows people to chat with other players, scan QR codes to send custom designs between different Animal Crossing games, and manage your Best Friends list.

Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, and more

Note: A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to use the mobile app and NookLink.

How to set up NookLink

  1. On the title screen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, press the minus button at the top of your left Joy-Con to access the settings.

    Animal Crossing New Horizons Title ScreenSource: iMore

  2. Select NookLink settings once Tom Nook asks you which settings you'd like to access.

    Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Link SettingsSource: iMore

  3. Confirm that you'd like to setup NookLink by selecting Yes, please!.

    Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook Link Access ConfirmSource: iMore

  4. Download the Nintendo Switch Online app on your mobile device.
  5. Sign in to your account.

  6. Under Game-Specific Services, select Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

    Nintendo Online App Sign InNintendo Online App Game Specific Services Animal CrossingNintendo Online App Nook Link WelcomeSource: iMore

  7. Press Start on the screen that pops up.

    Nintendo Online App Nook Link Things You Can DoNintendo Online App Nook Link AppsSource: iMore

  8. Select which in-game app you'd like to access including your Passport, Designs, Keyboards, Best Friends, and Settings.

That's all there is to it to set up NookLink. If you're even curious about it, we have a handy guide detailing everything you can do.

Any questions?

How are you enjoying Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Are you getting connected with NookLink? Let us know in the comments below.

Play with friends

Nintendo Switch Online 12-month membership

Get NookLink today

Nintendo Switch Online grants members benefits like online play and special offers that you otherwise wouldn't get. For just $20 for an entire year, it's not a bad deal — even if Nintendo could do more to bolster the service

Zootopia

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Create your ideal island

Fly off to a deserted island and then harvest, craft, and befriend your way into turning it into the perfect get-a-way location. There are plenty of new features and events to excite new and veteran fans alike.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.